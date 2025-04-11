Menu Explore
SEBA Assam Matric Result 2025: Assam Board HSLC results out, here's how to check marks

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 11, 2025 10:30 AM IST

SEBA Assam Matric Result 2025 declared. The steps to check Assam Board HSLC results is given here. 

Assam State School Education Board, ASSEB has announced SEBA Assam Matric Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check Assam Board HSLC results on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org. The results for 10th Matric exams can also be checked on assamresult.in. Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE Updates

SEBA Assam Matric Result 2025: Assam Board HSLC results out, here's how to check
SEBA Assam Matric Result 2025: Assam Board HSLC results out, here's how to check

The Assam Board Class 10 examination commenced on February 15 and ended on March 3, 2025. The HSLC examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The Matric examination commenced with English paper and concluded with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian and Nepali papers.

Direct link to check SEBA Assam Matric Result 2025

SEBA Assam Matric Result 2025: How to check

To check the results on the official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website sebaonline.org

2. On the homepage, click on Assam 10th Result 2025 link.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the results and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can download their digital mode of marksheets through websites or can view their marksheets through mobile app. The mobile app to download the results is ASSEB results. Narayani Edusols developed this mobile app and contains some other features, providing additional information to the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ASEEB.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
