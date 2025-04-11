Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: SEBA matric results today, here's how to download 10th marks

Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: Assam Matric results will be out on April 11, 2025 at 10:30 AM (HT file)

Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the results of Assam Board Class 10 Exam or HSLC on Friday, April 11, 2025. When released, candidates who appeared in the examinations this year will be able to check and download their results from the official website sebaonline.org....Read More

Alternatively, students will be able to check their results at assamresult.in.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu posed on his X handle, “Presently students will have to download their digital mode of Marks-Sheets through Websites or can view their Marks Sheet through Mobile App from 10:30 AM of 11/04/2025. For downloading the Marks sheet, students will have to enter their Roll and Number. in the space provided. For example: If the Roll is B25-0001, Number. is 0012 then candidates will have to enter-”

This year, the Class 10 board examination began on February 15 and ended on March 3, 2025. The HSLC examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: How to check Assam Matric result 2025 when announced

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when declared

Go to the official result website at sebaonline.org.

Click on the HSLC/Matric or Class 10th result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on Assam HSLC results and more.