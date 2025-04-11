Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: SEBA matric results today, here's how to download 10th marks
Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the results of Assam Board Class 10 Exam or HSLC on Friday, April 11, 2025. When released, candidates who appeared in the examinations this year will be able to check and download their results from the official website sebaonline.org....Read More
Alternatively, students will be able to check their results at assamresult.in.
State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu posed on his X handle, “Presently students will have to download their digital mode of Marks-Sheets through Websites or can view their Marks Sheet through Mobile App from 10:30 AM of 11/04/2025. For downloading the Marks sheet, students will have to enter their Roll and Number. in the space provided. For example: If the Roll is B25-0001, Number. is 0012 then candidates will have to enter-”
This year, the Class 10 board examination began on February 15 and ended on March 3, 2025. The HSLC examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Assam HSLC Result 2025: How to check Assam Matric result 2025 when announced
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when declared
Go to the official result website at sebaonline.org.
Click on the HSLC/Matric or Class 10th result link.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check the result.
Download and keep a printout for future reference.
Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: Who topped the Class 10 examinations last year?
Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: In 2024, Anurag Doloi of Jorhat district had topped the Assam HSLC examinations 2025.
Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: Results at 10:30 AM
Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The SEBA matric results will be declared at 10:30 AM, as per the official notice.
Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: What was the overall pass percentage last year?
Assam HSLC Result 2025 LIVE: In 2024, the overall pass percentage of SEBA matric results was 75.7 per cent.
