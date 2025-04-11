Assam HSLC Result 2025 Date: SEBA Assam matric results on April 11 at 10.30 am, websites to check

Assam State School Education Board, ASSEB has announced the Assam HSLC Result 2025 Date, Time. The SEBA Class 10 results will be declared on April 11 at 10.30 am. Assam HSLC Result 2025 Date: SEBA Assam matric results on April 11 at 10.30 am (HT File)

Candidates who have appeared for the Assam Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results when announced on the official website of SEBA Assam. The list of websites to check results is given here.

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamonline.in

assamresult.in

The Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and ended on March 3, 2025. The HSLC examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The examination started with English paper and concluded with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian and Nepali papers.

Candidates who have appeared for the board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website sebaonline.org

2. On the homepage, click on Assam 10th Result 2025 link.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the results and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, the Assam Class 10 results were announced on April 20. The overall pass percentage recorded was 75.7%. The Board had announced the toppers' names. Anurag Doloi of Jorhat district obtained 593 marks and topped the exam, followed by Jharna Saikia of Biswanath district who stood second by scoring 590 marks. Manash Pratim Saikia of Majuli district obtained 588 marks and stood third. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.