    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: SLPRB written test hall ticket out at slrpbassam.in, link here

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 1, 2025 5:07 PM IST
    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: SLPRB written test hall ticket out. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: SLPRB hall ticket out, link here
    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: SLPRB hall ticket out, link here

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB has released Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on April 1, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card through the official website of SLPRB at at slrpbassam.in. Direct link to download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 ...Read More

    The commission will release admit cards for the written test today, April 1. Originally, the admit card was scheduled to be out on March 17 and the exam was scheduled to be held on March 23. The exam date was also postponed to April 6, 2025.

    Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 1, 2025 5:07 PM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The following login details are required to download the Assam Police Constable admit card-

    1. Application number
    2. Candidate's name
    3. Date of birth
    Apr 1, 2025 3:58 PM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced additional result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Constable recruitment examination. Candidates can check it on slprbassam.in.

    Apr 1, 2025 3:04 PM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The official website reads, “ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED WRITTEN TEST-2025 (CWT-2025) FOR CONSTABLE (UB) IN ASSAM POLICE, APRO, AND ASSAM POLICE- BACKLOG POSTS FOR HILLS TRIBE CATEGORY, CONSTABLE (AB) IN ASSAM POLICE AND ASSAM POLICE- BACKLOG POSTS FOR HILLS TRIBE CATEGORY, CONSTABLE OF POLICE (COMMUNICATION & CARPENTER) IN APRO, BOATMAN IN ASSAM POLICE, SUB-OFFICER AND EMERGENCY RESCUER IN F & ES, HAVILDER, CONSTABLE (GRADE III), DRESSER AND CIVIL DEFENCE DEMONSTRATOR/WIRELESS OPERATOR UNDER DGCD & CGHG, ASSAM, (NURSE,LABORATORY TECHNICIAN, TEACHER, CRAFT INSTRUCTOR & TRACTOR OPERATOR) IN PRISON DEPARTMENT INCLUDING DRIVER etc.”

    Apr 1, 2025 2:27 PM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam to be held for these posts

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The written exam will be held for the following posts-

    Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies

    Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies

    Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy

    Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies

    Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy

    Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies

    Constable of Police (Communication): 204

    Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies

    Constable of Police (Communication): 262

    Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies

    Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy

    Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies

    Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies

    Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies

    Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies

    Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies

    Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy

    Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2

    Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies

    Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2

    Apr 1, 2025 1:49 PM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Check login details required to access hall ticket

    Application Number

    Candidate's name

    Date of Birth

    Captcha code

    Apr 1, 2025 1:05 PM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: On the exam day, candidates must bring a hard copy of the admit card and a government-issued photo identity card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card.

    Apr 1, 2025 12:29 PM IST

    Visit the official website of SLPRB.

    Click on Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

    Check the admit card and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 1, 2025 11:57 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.

    Apr 1, 2025 11:31 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The Constable written exam will be held on April 6, 2025. Previously it was scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025, which is postponed.

    Apr 1, 2025 11:27 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card through the official website of SLPRB at at slrpbassam.in.

    Apr 1, 2025 11:22 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: SLPRB also clarified that candidates can not appear for the written test at an exam centre different than the one allotted to him/her and mentioned on the admit card.

    Apr 1, 2025 11:18 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: “A rectification process was conducted due to a logical sequencing error in the software program that affected the cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the Merit List for Constable (AB & UB) and Constable (Communication) in pursuance of the Advertisement dated 06-10-2023,” SLPRB said.

    “After necessary corrections, additional Candidates have been found eligible and included in the list for the Written Test. The number of total shortlisted Candidates are in compliance with the 1:5 criteria of available eligible candidates,” it added.

    Apr 1, 2025 11:14 AM IST

    slrpbassam.in

    Apr 1, 2025 11:13 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.

    Apr 1, 2025 11:08 AM IST

    Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

    On the home page, click on the Constable written test admit card download link

    Enter your credentials to login and submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

    Apr 1, 2025 11:06 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced additional result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Constable recruitment examination. Candidates can check it on slprbassam.in.

    Apr 1, 2025 11:04 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The official website reads, “ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED WRITTEN TEST-2025 (CWT-2025) FOR CONSTABLE (UB) IN ASSAM POLICE, APRO, AND ASSAM POLICE- BACKLOG POSTS FOR HILLS TRIBE CATEGORY, CONSTABLE (AB) IN ASSAM POLICE AND ASSAM POLICE- BACKLOG POSTS FOR HILLS TRIBE CATEGORY, CONSTABLE OF POLICE (COMMUNICATION & CARPENTER) IN APRO, BOATMAN IN ASSAM POLICE, SUB-OFFICER AND EMERGENCY RESCUER IN F & ES, HAVILDER, CONSTABLE (GRADE III), DRESSER AND CIVIL DEFENCE DEMONSTRATOR/WIRELESS OPERATOR UNDER DGCD & CGHG, ASSAM, (NURSE,LABORATORY TECHNICIAN, TEACHER, CRAFT INSTRUCTOR & TRACTOR OPERATOR) IN PRISON DEPARTMENT INCLUDING DRIVER etc.”

    Apr 1, 2025 11:02 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The written exam will be held for the following posts-

    Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies

    Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies

    Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy

    Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies

    Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy

    Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies

    Constable of Police (Communication): 204

    Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies

    Constable of Police (Communication): 262

    Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies

    Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy

    Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies

    Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies

    Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies

    Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies

    Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies

    Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy

    Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2

    Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies

    Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2

    Apr 1, 2025 11:00 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Check login details required to access hall ticket

    Application Number

    Candidate's name

    Date of Birth

    Captcha code

    Apr 1, 2025 10:58 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The hall ticket has been released.

    Apr 1, 2025 10:56 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: On the exam day, candidates must bring a hard copy of the admit card and a government-issued photo identity card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card.

    Apr 1, 2025 10:54 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The official notice reads, “Admit Cards for the Written Test can be downloaded by logging in to the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) w.e.f 01-04-2025 as per notice issued vide No. SLPRB/Rec/Const (AB & UB)/617/2023/Vol-II/143 dated:16-03-2025.”

    Apr 1, 2025 10:53 AM IST

    Visit the official website of SLPRB.

    Click on Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

    Check the admit card and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 1, 2025 10:49 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.

    Apr 1, 2025 10:48 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The Constable written exam will be held on April 6, 2025. Previously it was scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025, which is postponed.

    Apr 1, 2025 10:46 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The commission will release admit cards for the written test today, April 1. Originally, the admit card was scheduled to be out on March 17, 2025, which has been changed.

    Apr 1, 2025 10:43 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card through the official website of SLPRB at at slrpbassam.in.

    Apr 1, 2025 10:40 AM IST

    Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB will release Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on April 1, 2025. The hall ticket for the written test will be available at 11 am today.

