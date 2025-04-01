Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: SLPRB written test hall ticket out at slrpbassam.in, link here
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB has released Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on April 1, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card through the official website of SLPRB at at slrpbassam.in. Direct link to download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 ...Read More
The commission will release admit cards for the written test today, April 1. Originally, the admit card was scheduled to be out on March 17 and the exam was scheduled to be held on March 23. The exam date was also postponed to April 6, 2025.
Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.
Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more details.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Login details required to download admit cards
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The following login details are required to download the Assam Police Constable admit card-
- Application number
- Candidate's name
- Date of birth
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: PET result out on March 29
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced additional result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Constable recruitment examination. Candidates can check it on slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Hall ticket out for these posts
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The official website reads, “ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED WRITTEN TEST-2025 (CWT-2025) FOR CONSTABLE (UB) IN ASSAM POLICE, APRO, AND ASSAM POLICE- BACKLOG POSTS FOR HILLS TRIBE CATEGORY, CONSTABLE (AB) IN ASSAM POLICE AND ASSAM POLICE- BACKLOG POSTS FOR HILLS TRIBE CATEGORY, CONSTABLE OF POLICE (COMMUNICATION & CARPENTER) IN APRO, BOATMAN IN ASSAM POLICE, SUB-OFFICER AND EMERGENCY RESCUER IN F & ES, HAVILDER, CONSTABLE (GRADE III), DRESSER AND CIVIL DEFENCE DEMONSTRATOR/WIRELESS OPERATOR UNDER DGCD & CGHG, ASSAM, (NURSE,LABORATORY TECHNICIAN, TEACHER, CRAFT INSTRUCTOR & TRACTOR OPERATOR) IN PRISON DEPARTMENT INCLUDING DRIVER etc.”
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam to be held for these posts
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The written exam will be held for the following posts-
Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies
Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies
Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy
Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies
Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy
Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 204
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 262
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies
Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy
Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies
Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies
Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies
Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies
Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies
Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy
Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2
Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies
Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Login details needed to download hall ticket
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Check login details required to access hall ticket
Application Number
Candidate's name
Date of Birth
Captcha code
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: What is allowed inside exam centres?
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: On the exam day, candidates must bring a hard copy of the admit card and a government-issued photo identity card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of SLPRB.
Click on Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Login details
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: When will exam be held?
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The Constable written exam will be held on April 6, 2025. Previously it was scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025, which is postponed.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Official website to check
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card through the official website of SLPRB at at slrpbassam.in.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: About exam centres
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: SLPRB also clarified that candidates can not appear for the written test at an exam centre different than the one allotted to him/her and mentioned on the admit card.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Who will appear for written test?
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: “A rectification process was conducted due to a logical sequencing error in the software program that affected the cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the Merit List for Constable (AB & UB) and Constable (Communication) in pursuance of the Advertisement dated 06-10-2023,” SLPRB said.
“After necessary corrections, additional Candidates have been found eligible and included in the list for the Written Test. The number of total shortlisted Candidates are in compliance with the 1:5 criteria of available eligible candidates,” it added.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Official website to download hall ticket
slrpbassam.in
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Details needed to download hall ticket
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Steps to download hall tickets
Visit the official website at slprbassam.in
On the home page, click on the Constable written test admit card download link
Enter your credentials to login and submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: PET result out on March 29
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced additional result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Constable recruitment examination. Candidates can check it on slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Hall ticket out for these posts
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The official website reads, “ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED WRITTEN TEST-2025 (CWT-2025) FOR CONSTABLE (UB) IN ASSAM POLICE, APRO, AND ASSAM POLICE- BACKLOG POSTS FOR HILLS TRIBE CATEGORY, CONSTABLE (AB) IN ASSAM POLICE AND ASSAM POLICE- BACKLOG POSTS FOR HILLS TRIBE CATEGORY, CONSTABLE OF POLICE (COMMUNICATION & CARPENTER) IN APRO, BOATMAN IN ASSAM POLICE, SUB-OFFICER AND EMERGENCY RESCUER IN F & ES, HAVILDER, CONSTABLE (GRADE III), DRESSER AND CIVIL DEFENCE DEMONSTRATOR/WIRELESS OPERATOR UNDER DGCD & CGHG, ASSAM, (NURSE,LABORATORY TECHNICIAN, TEACHER, CRAFT INSTRUCTOR & TRACTOR OPERATOR) IN PRISON DEPARTMENT INCLUDING DRIVER etc.”
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam to be held for these posts
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The written exam will be held for the following posts-
Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies
Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies
Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy
Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies
Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy
Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 204
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 262
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies
Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy
Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies
Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies
Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies
Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies
Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies
Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy
Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2
Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies
Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Login credentials needed
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Check login details required to access hall ticket
Application Number
Candidate's name
Date of Birth
Captcha code
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Hall ticket out
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The hall ticket has been released.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Items to be carried to exam centre
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: On the exam day, candidates must bring a hard copy of the admit card and a government-issued photo identity card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: What official notice reads?
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The official notice reads, “Admit Cards for the Written Test can be downloaded by logging in to the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) w.e.f 01-04-2025 as per notice issued vide No. SLPRB/Rec/Const (AB & UB)/617/2023/Vol-II/143 dated:16-03-2025.”
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of SLPRB.
Click on Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Login credentials required
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Check exam date
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The Constable written exam will be held on April 6, 2025. Previously it was scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025, which is postponed.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Hall ticket release date changed
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: The commission will release admit cards for the written test today, April 1. Originally, the admit card was scheduled to be out on March 17, 2025, which has been changed.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Where to check
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card through the official website of SLPRB at at slrpbassam.in.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: Date and time
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB will release Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on April 1, 2025. The hall ticket for the written test will be available at 11 am today.