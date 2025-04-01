Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: SLPRB written test hall ticket out at slrpbassam.in, link here

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Live: State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB has released Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on April 1, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the written exam can download the admit card through the official website of SLPRB at at slrpbassam.in. Direct link to download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 ...Read More

The commission will release admit cards for the written test today, April 1. Originally, the admit card was scheduled to be out on March 17 and the exam was scheduled to be held on March 23. The exam date was also postponed to April 6, 2025.

Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written admit card 2025 using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.

Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more details.