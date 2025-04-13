DRDO ARDE Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Applications underway for 70 vacancies, check details about posts & eligibility

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), is accepting applications from eligible ITI holders to fill up 70 apprentice vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the apprentice recruitment process by registering themselves on the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. DRDO ARDE Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Applications are being accepted for 70 apprentice vacancies, Interested candidates can check details about number of posts, eligibility, and more here. (Representative image/File)

Candidates must note that the deadline to submit applications is April 20, 2025.

As per the official notice, following are the posts for which the apprentice recruitment is being carried out:

DISCIPLINE VACANCY Electrician 8 Fitter 17 Machinist 8 Machinist Grinder 1 Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMTM) 1 Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) 16 Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV) 1 Refrigeration & Air Conditioning (R&AC) 1 Photographer 2 Turner 10 Welder 2 Carpenter 1 Draftsmen Mechanical 2 TOTAL 70 View All Prev Next

It may be mentioned here that candidates will undergo 12 months of training, and will be given a monthly stipend of ₹13,000. The location of training will be ARDE, Pashan, Pune - 411021.

Examination and Completion Certificate will be issued only to candidates who have passed after 12 months from date of selection, the notice said.

To be eligible to apply, candidates must be 18 to 30 years as on April 1, 2025. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates as per guidelines.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be based on the marks obtained in the respective discipline qualifying examination. Post screening of the online application, shortlisted candidates will be intimated through mail or phone call to appear for trade test.

As per the notice, the engagement for apprenticeship training will be subject to the selected candidates clearing the medical examination and Police Verification.

Additionally, candidates must not furnish incomplete/incorrect/misleading/illegible documents, information or any other invalid data/inputs or it may result in the rejection of application, and appeal for reconsideration will not be entertained.

To apply, candidates will need to register themselves on apprenticeship portal apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Following this, they will need to apply for apprenticeship in their own trade.

Candidates must also note here that Incomplete / erroneous online application received after due date will be rejected.