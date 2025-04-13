UK Board 10th, 12th results 2025 date announced, UBSE Class 10, 12 results releasing on April 19, know website to check

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has officially confirmed the date and time to announce the Class 10 and 12 results 2025. As per the board, the board results will be declared on April 19, 2025 at 11 AM. When released, students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check and download their results on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. UK Board 10th, 12th results 2025 date announced, UBSE Class 10, 12 results releasing on April 19. (HT file)

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on uaresults.nic.in.

As informed, the UK board results 2025 will be announced at a press conference by board officials, following which the marksheets will be made available on the website. Apart from the results, details such as pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other important information will also be shared during the press conference.

This year, the board examination started from February 21, 2025 and ended on March 11, 2025.

Last year, the UK board results 2025 for Class 10 and 12 were declared on April 30, 2025. The pass percentage of Class 10 was 89.14 per cent, and the pass percentage of Class 12 was 82.63 per cent.

UK Board Results 2025: How to download the results when released

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UK Board Results 2025

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. On the home page, click on UK Board Result 2025 link for Class 10 and Class 12. Enter your login credentials and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.