Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK Board 10th, 12th results 2025 date announced, UBSE Class 10, 12 results releasing on April 19, know website to check

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 13, 2025 03:30 PM IST

UK Board 10th, 12th results 2025 date has been announced. The UBSE Class 10 and 12 results are releasing on April 19. 

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE, has officially confirmed the date and time to announce the Class 10 and 12 results 2025. As per the board, the board results will be declared on April 19, 2025 at 11 AM. When released, students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check and download their results on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

UK Board 10th, 12th results 2025 date announced, UBSE Class 10, 12 results releasing on April 19. (HT file)
UK Board 10th, 12th results 2025 date announced, UBSE Class 10, 12 results releasing on April 19. (HT file)

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on uaresults.nic.in.

Also read: Delhi School Calendar 2025: Summer vacations from May 11, check term breaks, admission schedule and more

As informed, the UK board results 2025 will be announced at a press conference by board officials, following which the marksheets will be made available on the website. Apart from the results, details such as pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other important information will also be shared during the press conference.

Also read: KEAM Admit Card 2025 released at cee.kerala.gov.in, exam dates revised

This year, the board examination started from February 21, 2025 and ended on March 11, 2025.

Last year, the UK board results 2025 for Class 10 and 12 were declared on April 30, 2025. The pass percentage of Class 10 was 89.14 per cent, and the pass percentage of Class 12 was 82.63 per cent.

Also read: UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 111 Assistant Public Prosecutor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

UK Board Results 2025: How to download the results when released

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UK Board Results 2025

  1. Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on UK Board Result 2025 link for Class 10 and Class 12.
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / UK Board 10th, 12th results 2025 date announced, UBSE Class 10, 12 results releasing on April 19, know website to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On