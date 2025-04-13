Delhi School Calendar 2025: Summer vacations from May 11, check term breaks, admission schedule and more

Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has released the academic calendar for 2025–26 session. The calendar contains important details about academic schedule, term breaks, and holidays and more. Delhi School Academic Calendar for 2025-26 session has been released. The direct link to check the official notice is given here. (Representative image/HT Photo)

As per the academic schedule, Delhi schools will be commencing the summer vacations from May 11 to June 30, 2025. However, June 28 and June 30 will be working days for teachers.

Also read: UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 111 Assistant Public Prosecutor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Likewise, autumn break will be from September 29 to October 1, 2025. The winter break in Delhi schools will be from January 1 to January 15, 2026.

Additionally, the declaration of Compartment School Examination (CCSE) Result for Classes 5, 7, 9 and 11 is scheduled for May 8, 2025.

Also read: AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: IPASE May exam dates released, check here

The Common Pre- Board School Examination (CPSE) for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from December 15 to December 31, 2025, and the results will be announced on January 7, 2026.

Also read: KEAM Admit Card 2025 released at cee.kerala.gov.in, exam dates revised

The Common Annual School Examination for Classes 3 to 9 and 11 is tentatively scheduled for February 16 to March 21, 2026.

It may be mentioned here that the academic session 2025-26 began from April 1, 2025.

For more related details, visit the official website of Directorate of Education.