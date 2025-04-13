Menu Explore
Delhi School Calendar 2025: Summer vacations from May 11, check term breaks, admission schedule and more

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2025 02:08 PM IST

Directorate of Education has released the Delhi School Academic Calendar for the 2025-26 session. Check important dates through the direct link below. 

Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has released the academic calendar for 2025–26 session. The calendar contains important details about academic schedule, term breaks, and holidays and more.

Delhi School Academic Calendar for 2025-26 session has been released. The direct link to check the official notice is given here. (Representative image/HT Photo)
Delhi School Academic Calendar for 2025-26 session has been released. The direct link to check the official notice is given here. (Representative image/HT Photo)

As per the academic schedule, Delhi schools will be commencing the summer vacations from May 11 to June 30, 2025. However, June 28 and June 30 will be working days for teachers.

Likewise, autumn break will be from September 29 to October 1, 2025. The winter break in Delhi schools will be from January 1 to January 15, 2026.

Additionally, the declaration of Compartment School Examination (CCSE) Result for Classes 5, 7, 9 and 11 is scheduled for May 8, 2025.

The Common Pre- Board School Examination (CPSE) for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from December 15 to December 31, 2025, and the results will be announced on January 7, 2026.

The Common Annual School Examination for Classes 3 to 9 and 11 is tentatively scheduled for February 16 to March 21, 2026.

It may be mentioned here that the academic session 2025-26 began from April 1, 2025.

Check the official academic calendar here

For more related details, visit the official website of Directorate of Education.

