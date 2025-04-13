Menu Explore
AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: IPASE May exam dates released, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 13, 2025 11:18 AM IST

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 dates released. The IPASE May examination will be held in May 2025. Check details here. 

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 dates. The IPASE examination will be conducted in May 2025.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: IPASE May exam dates released, check here(HT file)
AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: IPASE May exam dates released, check here(HT file)

As per a press release issued by the Board, the IPASE May 2025 theory examination will be held from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The examination for will be held in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The IPASE practical examinations will be conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquaters only.

Students can appear for failed subjects and also for improvement of marks.

The dates for payment of the examination fee for IPASE 2025 at the college level are from April 15 to April 22, 2025. The examination fee for theory papers for General/ Vocational courses (irrespective of a number of papers) is 600/-. The examination fee for practicals of general courses (only for 2nd year)/ vocational courses (for either 1st year and 2nd year) (irrespective of number of papers).

The examination fee for general/ vocational bridge course subjects (including Mathematics for BiPC students) is 165/-. The examination fee for thevocational bridge course practical (for 2nd year only) is 275/-.

Improvement exam fee

Candidates who pass in all first-year papers can appear for improvement by paying 160/—per paper in addition to the prescribed examination fee of 600/-.

Meanwhile, the provision for 1st and 2nd-year candidates to apply for recounting and supply of scanned copy cum re-verification of valued answer scripts will be available from April 13 to April 22, 2025.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
