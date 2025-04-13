Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released KEAM Admit Card 2025 on April 13, 2025. Candidates who will appear for Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance examination 2025 can download the hall ticket through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Admit Card 2025 released at cee.kerala.gov.in, exam dates revised

The admit card is available on the KEAM 2025 candidate portal. Candidates can log in to their respective profile pages by providing the Application Number and Password of KEAM 2025. Then, by clicking the menu item ‘Admit Card’ provided on the Profile page, the admit card can be downloaded. A printout of the Admit Card should be produced for verification in the Examination hall before attending the Entrance Examination.

The KEAM 2025 exam dates have also been revised. The Computer Test (CBT) for the Engineering Pharmacy examination will be conducted from April 23 to April 29, 2025.

The examination will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days for the Engineering course. The reporting time is 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. For the pharmacy course, Session 1 will be held from 11.30 am to 1 pm, Session II will be held from 3.30 pm to 5 pm, and on the last date, the exam will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am.

KEAM Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who want to download the hall ticket can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on candidates' login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.