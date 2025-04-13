Menu Explore
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 111 Assistant Public Prosecutor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 13, 2025 11:48 AM IST

UPSC will recruit for Assistant Public Prosecutor posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in till May 1, 2025. 

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Public Prosecutor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 111 posts in the organisation.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 111 Assistant Public Prosecutor and other posts
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 111 Assistant Public Prosecutor and other posts

The last date to apply is May 1, 2025 and the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is May 2, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. System Analyst: 1 post

2. Deputy Controller of Explosives: 18 posts

3. Assistant Engineer: 9 posts

4. Joint Assistant Director: 13 posts

5. Assistant Legislative Counsel: 4 posts

6. Assistant Public Prosecutor: 66 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the abovementioned posts can check their educational qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification available here.

Where to Apply

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website https://upsconline.gov.in/ora/.

Passing Marks

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.

Application Fee

The application fee is 25/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The payment of fee can be done either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 111 Assistant Public Prosecutor and other posts at upsc.gov.in
