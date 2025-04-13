Menu Explore
FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Registration for 33 Administrative Officer & other posts begin on April 15 at fssai.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 13, 2025 02:12 PM IST

FSSAI will recruit for Administrative Officer and other posts. The registration process will begin on April 15, 2025. 

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, FSSAI has invited applications for Administrative Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Registration for 33 Administrative Officer & other posts
FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Registration for 33 Administrative Officer & other posts

The registration process will begin on April 15 and will end on April 30, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Director: 2 posts

2. Joint Director: 3 posts

3. Sr. Manager: 2 posts

4. Manager: 4 posts

5. Assistant Director: 1 post

6. Administrative Officer: 10 posts

7. Senior Private Secretary: 4 posts

8. Assistant Manager: 1 post

9. Assistant: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to apply

The hard copy of online application form duly certified by the employer along with “Certificate by the employer/Cadre Controlling Authority” in the prescribed format and other supporting certificates/documents (Integrity certificate, vigilance clearance, Major/Minor penalty imposed during the last ten years and up to-date duly certified photocopies of APARs for the last 5 years) must reach through proper channel to Assistant Director, Recruitment Cell, FSSAI Headquarters, 312, 3rdFloor, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by May 15, 2025 for further necessary action.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
