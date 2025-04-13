UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 not releasing on April 15, check notice

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will not be declaring the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025 on April 15, 2025 as being claimed on social media and other mediums. UP Board Result date news 2025 live updates UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 will not be declared on April 15, 2025, UPMSP stated in a notice. (HT file)

According to a notice shared on X (formerly Twitter), the board clarified that the information was completely false and misleading.

The notice signed by Board Secretary Bgahwati Singh stated, “The general public is informed that an information is being disseminated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination for the year 2025 will be declared on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading.”

The UPMSP further stated that any information related to the examination results will be made available by the board at an appropriate time on the official website upmsp.edu.in or upmspresults.nic.in.

It may be mentioned here that both Class 10 and 12 examinations began from February 24 and ended on March 12, 2025.

The board examinations were conducted at 8140 centres across the state.

Furthermore, as per the board, the evaluation of answer sheets at all 261 centres across the state has been completed. The board had issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process which was conducted between March 19 and April 2, 2025.

Last year, in 2024, the UPMSP had declared the Class 10 as well as Class 12 board exam results on April 20. The results were announced at a press conference held at the Prayagraj headquarters. Along with the results, the board had also informed other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, number of students who passed and more.

UPMSP Board Results 2025: How to download Class 10th, 12th results when out

When released, candidates will be able to check the board exam results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in Open the High School or Inter result link, as needed. Enter your roll number and school number. Download the marks sheet. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPMSP.