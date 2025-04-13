UP Board Result Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results when out
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has not yet announced UP Board Result Date 2025. The UPMSP 10th, 12th results date will be announced before the declaration of the Class 10, 12 results. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. There are third-party results websites where candidates can check the results.
This year, both Class 10 and 12 examinations began from February 24 and ended on March 12, 2025. The board exams were conducted at 8140 centres across the state. The board recently announced that the evaluation of answer sheets at all 261 centres across the state has been completed. The evaluation was conducted between March 19 and April 2. To ensure an error-free evaluation process, the board had also issued strict guidelines.
Pass percentage of 2024
The pass percentage of 2024 are
Pass percentage of Class 10th: 89.55%
Pass percentage of Class 12th: 82.6%
List of websites
The list of websites to check results are
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
1.5 lakh evaluators deployed
Around 1.5 lakh evaluators were deployed to assess the answer sheets of 51,37,233 students who appeared for the UP Board's high school and intermediate exams.
How to check results?
Visit the official website of UP Result at upresults.nic.in.
Click on UP Board Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Evaluation dates
Check exam dates for 10th, 12th
Where to check 10th, 12th results?
Date and time
