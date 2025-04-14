Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CPCB recruiting for various vacancies; direct link and other details

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2025 01:04 PM IST

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms through the link given at cpcb.nic.in.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a statutory organization under the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change is accepting application forms for various posts on regular basis. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms through the link given at cpcb.nic.in.

CPCB Recruitment: Apply for various vacancies; direct link, eligibility and more
CPCB Recruitment: Apply for various vacancies; direct link, eligibility and more

Apply using this link

The application deadline is April 28.

Vacancy details

Name of the postSalaryNumber of vacanciesUpper age limit
Scientist ‘B’ Level-10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 56,100-1,77,500/-)2235 years
Assistant Law Officer Level-7 in the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/-)130
Senior Technical Supervisor Level-7 in the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/-)230
Senior Scientific AssistantLevel-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-)430
Technical Supervisor Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-)530
Assistant Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-)430
Accounts AssistantLevel-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-)230
Junior TranslatorLevel-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-)130
Senior Draughtsman Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-)130
Junior TechnicianLevel-4 in Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100/-)2Between 18 and 27 years
Senior Laboratory Assistant Level-4 in Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100/-)2Between 18 and 27 years
Upper Division ClerkLevel-4 in Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100/-)8Between 18 and 27 years
Data Entry Operator Grade-II Level-4 in Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100/-)1Between 18 and 27 years
Stenographer Grade-IILevel-4 in Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100/-)3Between 18 and 27 years
.Junior Laboratory Assistant Level-2 in Pay Matrix (Rs.19,900-63,200/-)2Between 18 and 27 years
.Lower Division Clerk Level-2 in Pay Matrix (Rs.19,900-63,200/-)5Between 18 and 27 years
Field AttendantLevel-1 in Pay Matrix (Rs.18,000-56,900/-)1Between 18 and 27 years
Multi-Tasking Staff Level-1 in Pay Matrix (Rs.18,000-56,900/-)3Between 18 and 27 years

Age relaxation will be given to reserve category candidates as per rules.

Eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and experience are different for each post. Only Indian nationals can apply for these posts. Candidates can check the official notification here for more details.

The application fee is 1,000 for the two-hour exam and 500 for the one-hour exam.

Applicants are not required to upload scanned copies of certificates and supporting documents with the application form. However, they need to produce these at the time of document verification, the board said.

“Applicants are advised to ensure before applying that they possess essential qualification and experience for the post. The experience, qualification and age will be reckoned as on the last date for submission of application i.e. 28.04.2025. No updating of qualification and experience will be entertained after the last date,” it added.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / CPCB recruiting for various vacancies; direct link and other details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On