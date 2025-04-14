CPCB recruiting for various vacancies; direct link and other details

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a statutory organization under the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change is accepting application forms for various posts on regular basis. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms through the link given at cpcb.nic.in. CPCB Recruitment: Apply for various vacancies; direct link, eligibility and more

Apply using this link

The application deadline is April 28.

Vacancy details

Name of the post Salary Number of vacancies Upper age limit Scientist ‘B’ Level-10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 56,100-1,77,500/-) 22 35 years Assistant Law Officer Level-7 in the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/-) 1 30 Senior Technical Supervisor Level-7 in the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/-) 2 30 Senior Scientific Assistant Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) 4 30 Technical Supervisor Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) 5 30 Assistant Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) 4 30 Accounts Assistant Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) 2 30 Junior Translator Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) 1 30 Senior Draughtsman Level-6 in the pay matrix (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) 1 30 Junior Technician Level-4 in Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) 2 Between 18 and 27 years Senior Laboratory Assistant Level-4 in Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) 2 Between 18 and 27 years Upper Division Clerk Level-4 in Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) 8 Between 18 and 27 years Data Entry Operator Grade-II Level-4 in Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) 1 Between 18 and 27 years Stenographer Grade-II Level-4 in Pay Matrix (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) 3 Between 18 and 27 years .Junior Laboratory Assistant Level-2 in Pay Matrix (Rs.19,900-63,200/-) 2 Between 18 and 27 years .Lower Division Clerk Level-2 in Pay Matrix (Rs.19,900-63,200/-) 5 Between 18 and 27 years Field Attendant Level-1 in Pay Matrix (Rs.18,000-56,900/-) 1 Between 18 and 27 years Multi-Tasking Staff Level-1 in Pay Matrix (Rs.18,000-56,900/-) 3 Between 18 and 27 years View All Prev Next

Age relaxation will be given to reserve category candidates as per rules.

Eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and experience are different for each post. Only Indian nationals can apply for these posts. Candidates can check the official notification here for more details.

The application fee is ₹1,000 for the two-hour exam and ₹500 for the one-hour exam.

Applicants are not required to upload scanned copies of certificates and supporting documents with the application form. However, they need to produce these at the time of document verification, the board said.

“Applicants are advised to ensure before applying that they possess essential qualification and experience for the post. The experience, qualification and age will be reckoned as on the last date for submission of application i.e. 28.04.2025. No updating of qualification and experience will be entertained after the last date,” it added.