Bank of Baroda HR Recruitment 2025: Apply for 146 Senior Relationship Manager & other posts at bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Senior Relationship Manager & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 146 posts in the organisation. Bank of Baroda HR Recruitment 2025: Apply for 146 posts at bankofbaroda.in(Mint Photo)

The registration process begins on March 26 and will conclude on April 15, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Deputy Defence Banking Advisor (DDBA): 1 post

2. Private Banker - Radiance Private: 3 posts

3. Group Head: 4 posts

4. Territory Head: 17 posts

5. Senior Relationship Manager: 101 posts

6. Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): 18 posts

7. Product Head - Private Banking: 1 post

8. Portfolio Research Analyst: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method. The qualifying marks in Interview/selection procedure will be decided by the Bank.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹600/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking / UPI etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges regardless of whether an online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted for the interview.