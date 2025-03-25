SBI prelims results 2025 shortly, here are 5 important points to remember about Junior Associate mains exam

State Bank of India, SBI, will be releasing the results of Junior Associates prelims exam 2025 shortly. Once released, the results will be made available for candidates who appeared in the exam on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/web/careers. Know the 5 important points to remember about Junior Associate mains exam. (Shutterstock)

When is SBI Clerk prelims result expected?

According to the latest information available on the official website, SBI will release the prelims result and the call letters for mains exam together.

On the other hand, the mains exam is tentatively scheduled for April 10, 2025.

The official information brochure for the Junior Associate exam states, “Candidates qualified for main examination would be able to download their call letter from the Bank's website (following the instructions available on the screen) tentatively from 10 days before the exam date.”

As such, it is possible that the results of SBI clerk prelims exam may be released by March-end. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made in this regard.

Important points to remember about mains exam

Meanwhile, candidates who qualify in the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for SBI clerk mains exam 2025. Such candidates are required to remember some crucial points as prescribed by the bank. These are as follows:

At the time of main exam, candidates should bring duly authenticated Preliminary Exam call letter (with authenticated copy of ID proof) as well as Main Exam call letter at the time of Main Exam. The documents along-with other requisite documents need to be submitted during the Main Exam. The candidates are also required to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letter head in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy. The photocopy of Identity proof should be presented along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test, SBI stated. About Biometric Verification: Candidates are required to ensure correct thumb impression or IRIS is captured at various stages of the recruitment drive as any inconsistency will lead to rejection of the candidature. Besides, in case of any candidate found to be not genuine, apart from taking legal actions, his/her candidature will be cancelled. The mains exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be 190 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The four sections of the mains exam include General/ Financial Awareness (50 marks), General English (40 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks), and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude (60 marks).

Notably, the preliminary examination was conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The exam was held for a total of 100 marks for one hour. There was negative marking in the paper. - one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question was deducted for every wrong answer.

For more related details, candidates may visit the official website of SBI.