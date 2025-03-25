SBI Clerk prelims results soon at sbi.co.in, SBI Junior Associate mains likely on April 10

State Bank of India, SBI, has announced the tentative date for the Junior Associates mains exam 2025. As notified on the official website, the SBI Clerk mains exam 2025 is tentatively scheduled for April 10, 2025. SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 will be tentatively conducted on April 10, 2025. The prelims result is expected to be out before that. (Reuters file photo of SBI logo)

Notably, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be out soon. When announced, the results can be checked on the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Along with the prelims results, SBI will also release the mains exam call letters for qualifying candidates.

The official website reads, “Tentative date of Main Exam is 10.04.2025. Preliminary exam result will be released shortly. Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued along with Preliminary Exam result.”

It may be mentioned here that the preliminary examination was conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The exam consisted of 100 marks and the total duration was one hour.

The question paper consisted of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. There was also negative marking, meaning, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question was deducted for every wrong answer.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Junior Associate results when out

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the results and download the page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through this recruitment drive.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.