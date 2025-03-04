SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Junior Associates results expected soon, how to check when released

State Bank of India will announce SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 likely soon. The Junior Associates preliminary exam results when released can be checked on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The results will also be available on sbi.co.in/web/careers. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 expected soon, how to check when released

The Bank has not yet released a date and time for the announcement of the SBI Clerk Prelims Result. However, as per the detailed notification, the main examination is scheduled to be held in March/April 2025. The prelims examination result will be declared prior to the main examination's conduct.

The preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The SBI Clerk prelims exam consisted of 100 marks and lasted one hour. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. If the answer was wrong, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question was deducted.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Junior Associate results.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the results and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will pass the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through this recruitment drive. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.