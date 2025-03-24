NLSAT 2025 registration deadline extended, apply by March 30; direct link here

The National Law School of India University, NLSIU, Bengaluru has extended the deadline to apply for NLSAT 2025. Candidates who are interested in taking the National Law School Admission Test 2025 can now submit their application forms by March 30. NLSAT 2025: Registration deadline extended till March 30, 2025. Candidates can apply via the direct link here.

The NLSAT 2025 applications can be submitted through the official website at nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in.

Candidates must note that they would need to pay an online application fee of ₹2500 (for general category), and ₹2000 (for reserved category).

Notably, registrations for NLSAT 2025 began from January 2, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 27, 2025 for 2.5 hours, from 10 AM to 12:30 PM.

Also read: South Australian Premier leads high-profile education delegation in Delhi to discuss opportunities for Indian students

The exam will include two parts: Part A and Part B. While Part A will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), Part B will contain subjective-type questions. It is mandatory for all candidates to appear in both papers.

As per the official notification, the final admission list will be published in May 2025, and the academic session will commence from July 1, 2025.

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible to apply, applicants should be holding a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized national or international university.

Additionally, applicants in the General Category should have graduated with an aggregate of not less than 45% of total marks. Whereas applicants in the SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PWD category should have graduated with an aggregate of not less than 40% of total marks.

Also read: CBSE examining proposal to allow use of calculator in class 12 accounts exams

Besides, students in the final year of their Bachelor's degree are also eligible to apply. However, their final offer of admission will be contingent upon successful completion of their Bachelor's degree with the minimum aggregate marks as specified.

Proof of completion of the qualifying degree has to be submitted no later than December 31, 2025, the notice said.

Also read: JNU extends last date to apply for MBA admissions 2025 to March 31

NLSAT 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for NLSAT 2025

Visit the official website at nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in. Click on the link to apply for NLSAT 2025 available on the home page. Enter your credentials to register yourself. Login with registered details and submit. Fill up the application form and pay the online application fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.