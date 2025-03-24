Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JNU extends last date to apply for MBA admissions 2025 to March 31

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 24, 2025 03:39 PM IST

JNU MBA Admission 2025: Interested candidates can submit their applications online using the link given at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU MBA Admission 2025: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the last date to apply for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme to March 31, 2025.

share
JNU MBA Admission 2025: Last date extended to March 31 (Representational image)(Unsplash)
JNU MBA Admission 2025: Last date extended to March 31 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

Interested candidates can submit their applications online at jnuee.jnu.ac.in/JNUXxREG2Yy025MBAZzjan/Regprocess.aspx

Candidates will have to first register and then apply by logging in through the allotted application number and password.

The application fee is 2,000 for General, EWS and OBC candidates. The application fee for SC, ST and disabled candidates is 1,000.

They need to upload scanned copies of photo and signature, 10th mark sheet, 12th mark sheet, graduation mark sheet and CAT (GMAT for foreign nationals) scores during the application process.

Also read: SPPU more ‘Leftist’ than JNU: Vice-chancellor Pandit

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of CAT score, group discussion and personal interviews. These are the weightage given to these three components-

CAT score- 70 per cent

Group discussion- 10 per cent

Personal interview- 20 per cent.

Started in 2019, alumni of four pass-out batches of MBA from the university's school are associated with NABARD, Axis Bank, ZEE Health Care, ITC Ltd. KMPG, Ernest & Young, Petronet LNG, IndusInd Bank, Naukri.com, Somani Ceramics, American Express, Tech Mahindra, KPMG, IIFL, Jackson and Lava Company and some are running their own ventures, JNU said in a press statement.

The university had established the ABVSME and the Atal Incubation Centre with the aim of promoting entrepreneurship and enterprise ecosystem in the country.

The curriculum is restructured from time to time under the guidance of subject experts from Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JNU said.

For more information, candidates can check the official website.

Here is the direct link to apply: http://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/JNUXxREG2Yy025MBAZzjan/Regprocess.aspx

copy
Share Via
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On