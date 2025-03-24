JNU extends last date to apply for MBA admissions 2025 to March 31

JNU MBA Admission 2025: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the last date to apply for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme to March 31, 2025. JNU MBA Admission 2025: Last date extended to March 31 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

Interested candidates can submit their applications online at jnuee.jnu.ac.in/JNUXxREG2Yy025MBAZzjan/Regprocess.aspx

Candidates will have to first register and then apply by logging in through the allotted application number and password.

The application fee is ₹2,000 for General, EWS and OBC candidates. The application fee for SC, ST and disabled candidates is ₹1,000.

They need to upload scanned copies of photo and signature, 10th mark sheet, 12th mark sheet, graduation mark sheet and CAT (GMAT for foreign nationals) scores during the application process.

Also read: SPPU more ‘Leftist’ than JNU: Vice-chancellor Pandit

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of CAT score, group discussion and personal interviews. These are the weightage given to these three components-

CAT score- 70 per cent

Group discussion- 10 per cent

Personal interview- 20 per cent.

Started in 2019, alumni of four pass-out batches of MBA from the university's school are associated with NABARD, Axis Bank, ZEE Health Care, ITC Ltd. KMPG, Ernest & Young, Petronet LNG, IndusInd Bank, Naukri.com, Somani Ceramics, American Express, Tech Mahindra, KPMG, IIFL, Jackson and Lava Company and some are running their own ventures, JNU said in a press statement.

The university had established the ABVSME and the Atal Incubation Centre with the aim of promoting entrepreneurship and enterprise ecosystem in the country.

The curriculum is restructured from time to time under the guidance of subject experts from Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JNU said.

For more information, candidates can check the official website.

Here is the direct link to apply: http://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/JNUXxREG2Yy025MBAZzjan/Regprocess.aspx