Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

The Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi, a collaboration between the NYU Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) and NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), announced its official inauguration. Designed for early-career professionals, the program equips graduates to capitalise on the region’s dynamic growth across private and public sectors.

Through the collaboration, Stern at NYUAD graduates will earn a fully accredited MBA degree, jointly conferred by NYU Stern and NYU Abu Dhabi, connecting them to a global alumni network spanning over 130 countries, mentioned the press release.

“The opening of Stern at NYUAD is a pivotal milestone in NYU Abu Dhabi’s mission as a leader in global higher education contributing to the UAE’s growth. Over the past 15 years, NYUAD has redefined academic excellence, and the launch of this program signals our ambition for even greater achievements by broadening our academic offerings to include a world-class MBA. This programme will help fuel the knowledge economy of the UAE by preparing graduates to lead with purpose, innovation, and a global mindset, reflecting NYUAD’s enduring impact in the region and beyond," said Fabio Piano, interim Vice Chancellor of NYUAD.

With 54 credits, Stern at NYUAD's inaugural MBA programme matches the rigor of two-year MBA programmes while allowing students to complete their degree in just one year, in response to both student and market demands.

About the programme:

The programme includes modules in Abu Dhabi and New York City, providing students with international exposure and drawing on industry expertise from prominent UAE and global business leaders.

A key feature of the programme is its hands-on experiential projects with corporate partners, including Microsoft, Hub 71, ADGM, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, providing students with practical, real-world business experience.

“Collaborating with NYU Abu Dhabi to design and deliver a first-of-its-kind MBA in the MENA region that creates opportunities for both students and employers is exactly the kind of innovation we get truly excited about at Stern. Built on our high standards of teaching and research excellence, this unique MBA offers students a dynamic, immersive, accelerated educational experience in two of the most exciting cities in the world," said J.P. Eggers, Dean of the NYU Stern School of Business.

“Our vision for Stern at NYUAD is to cultivate a world-class talent pool that will drive the UAE and MENA economies forward, addressing the growing need for industry leadership in this dynamic region. By blending NYU’s global network, Stern’s reputation for academic excellence, and Abu Dhabi’s strategic position as a global business hub, we have created a transformative MBA programme that attracts diverse and exceptional professionals. The goal is to equip the next generation of leaders with the academic tools, skills, and perspectives necessary to harness innovation and shape the future of global business," said Robert Salomon, Dean of Stern at NYUAD.

