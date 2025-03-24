Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBSE examining proposal to allow use of calculator in class 12 accounts exams

PTI |
Mar 24, 2025 05:26 PM IST

CBSE examining proposal to allow use of calculator in class 12 accounts exams

New Delhi, The Central Board of Secondary Education is examining a proposal to allow use of basic non-programmable calculators in class 12 accountancy exams to ease cognitive load associated with lengthy calculations, according to board officials.

CBSE examining proposal to allow use of calculator in class 12 accounts exams
CBSE examining proposal to allow use of calculator in class 12 accounts exams

A panel will be formed to formulate guidelines on their use to ensure uniformity, they added.

While CBSE allows students with special needs in both classes 10 and 12 to use calculators, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations allowed class 12 students to use calculators in 2021.

"The board's curriculum committee had proposed that basic, non-programmable calculators be allowed in class 12 accountancy examination, limited to functions necessary for typical financial calculations, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and percentage calculations," a senior board official said.

"A panel will be formed to provide clear guidelines regarding acceptable calculator models to ensure uniformity and prevent the use of advanced or programmable devices. The curriculum committee has argued that the move will allow students to allocate more time to analytical responses and case study assignments," the official added.

The curriculum committee has also argued that allowing calculators will ease the cognitive load of lengthy calculations and help students by reducing their stress and improving exam performance.

With the move, the board also aims to enhance analytical responses, align with international standards, and support the National Education Policy 's focus on higher-order thinking skills.

Other key proposals being considered by the board include piloting an On-Screen Marking system for small-volume subjects and implementing a new re-evaluation process in board exams.

"To reduce the time spent on sending answer books to evaluation centres physically, the examination committee of the board proposed implementing On-Screen Marking which will entail scanning and uploading answer sheets for digital evaluation, ensuring a faster and more efficient evaluation process.

"The proposal of OSM may be rolled out on a pilot basis in a few subjects in the main examination in both Classes 10 and 12; science or mathematics supplementary examination and mathematics for revaluation from 2024-25 academic session," the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On