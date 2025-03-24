South Australian Premier leads high-profile education delegation in Delhi to discuss opportunities for Indian students

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas is in New Delhi leading a high-profile education delegation to highlight the opportunities presented by his state’s investment in education for continued collaborations with India across education and business. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas presented a keynote address during the StudyAdelaide event held in New Delhi wherein he highlighted the growing opportunities in South Australia’s key industries, and how Indian students can benefit from them.

The visiting delegation includes the Premier, three university Vice-Chancellors and StudyAdelaide officials, informed a press statement.

Malinauskas' visit to the national capital highlights the delegation’s strong commitment to strengthening relations with India and marks a significant step in advancing the educational, cultural, and economic connections between South Australia and India, the statement added.

Furthermore, the visit is also aimed at strengthening partnerships between South Australian institutions and key Indian industry leaders, providing students access to world-class education, industry experience, and career opportunities.

Notably, a StudyAdelaide event was held wherein opportunities were explored to connect Indian students with career success in Adelaide.

In his keynote address during the event, Malinauskas highlighted the growing opportunities in South Australia’s key industries. He said that South Australia’s economy is gaining momentum in industries including health, renewable energy, space, agriculture and critical technologies.

“Indian students can benefit from the growth in these globally relevant and future-facing industries through employment while studying or after graduation and the collaborations our education sector has with industry. They will be set up for careers anywhere in the world. Our close collaboration between education and industry ensures that graduates are ready for the jobs of the future,” Malinauskas stated.

The StudyAdelaide event featured a panel discussion with the three public South Australian university Vice-Chancellors. The panel explored how Adelaide serves as a gateway for Indian students to excel academically and professionally.

Additionally, StudyAdelaide Chief Executive Jane Johnston emphasised the organisation’s commitment to student success.

“Beyond high-quality education, we take pride in the comprehensive support StudyAdelaide provides international students. Our Employment Connect initiative, launched ahead of this visit on our website, is the most extensive range of employment support programs of any Australian destination, helping students secure meaningful work during and after their studies," Johnston said.

“Through Job Shop, even before a student enters South Australia, they can apply for a part-time or casual job, ensuring they have access to work opportunities from day one. In just the last two years, over 400 Indian students have participated in our employment-related initiatives,” Johnston added.

As per the press statement, India continues to be largest source country for international students in South Australia since 2022, with 16,162 Indian student enrolments currently– a 4% increase on the previous year.

Moreover, South Australia is making significant investments in higher education to expand opportunities for students. In 2026, the state will launch Adelaide University, Australia’s newest university, combining the strengths of the University of South Australia and The University of Adelaide.

Meanwhile, following the New Delhi engagement, the delegation will proceed to Hyderabad.