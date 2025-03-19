Harvard dream made true: Tuition free for students haling from families earning $200,000 or less, are you eligible?

Studying at Harvard has been made one step more affordable - especially for aspirants hailing from middle-class families. The university's latest move to offer tuition free for undergraduate students from families earning less than $200,000 a year is expected to seemingly open new horizons for those who have dreamt of studying at the globally renowned institution. Harvard's financial aid grant: All you need to know about eligibility requirements. (Unsplash)

The new financial aid move would also cover health insurance, housing and other expenses for those earning less than $100,000.

The official website of Harvard University states, “Starting in the 2025-26 academic year, Harvard College will be free for students whose family income is $100,000 and below. This covers all billed expenses including tuition, food, housing, health insurance, and travel costs. Additionally, each of these students will receive a $2,000 start-up grant in their first year and a $2,000 launch grant during their junior year to help support the transition beyond Harvard.”

It added, “Students with family incomes of $200,000 or less will receive free tuition and additional financial aid to cover billed expenses, depending on their financial circumstances. And many students with family incomes above $200,000 will also receive aid, depending on their circumstances. Harvard’s financial aid staff work personally and individually with students and families to match each family’s specific situation.”

Now, how do you know if you are eligible for the financial aid? The following points will provide a better overview:

For overall free study at Harvard and to receive a $2,000 start-up grant in the first year and a $2,000 launch grant in their junior year, your family's total earning must be $100,000 or less. For coverage of tuition fee and additional financial aid to cover billed expenses, depending on financial circumstances, your family earning should be $200,000 or less.

Notably, news agency Reuters reported that the Ivy League school, which in the past offered free tuition to undergraduates from families earning less than $85,000 a year, said it wanted to make the educational institution affordable to more students, especially those who came from middle-income families.

The announcement for the financial aid was made on Monday, March 17, by Harvard University President Alan M. Garber and Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Hopi Hoekstra.

For more related information, aspirants are advised to visit the official website of Harvard University.