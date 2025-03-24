RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 released, submit objections by March 29; direct link here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has released the answer keys for RPF Constable recruitment examination on Monday, March 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download the answer key from the official websites of regional RRBs. RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 live updates RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 is out. The direct link is given here. (Image source: rrbchennai.gov.in)

Along with the answer key, RRBs have also released the question papers as well as recorded responses of candidates.

Additionally, the window to challenge the answer key has also been opened. Candidates who wish the submit objections will be allowed to do so until March 29, 2025, up to 12 AM.

After the deadline, RRBs will not accept any representation on questions, options, keys, etc.

To challenge the answer key, candidates will need to pay an objection is ₹50 plus applicable bank service charges. If an objection is found correct, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of bank charges.

Notably, the exam was conducted from March 2 to 18, 2025, in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the post of Constable (Executive) advertised under CEN RPF 02/2024.

Candidates had to attempt 120 questions in 90 minutes. Every question carried one mark and there was a 1/3rd negative mar for every wrong answer. No mark is to be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted.

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document Verification (DV) rounds.

RRBs, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill up 4208 Constable posts.

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key:

Visit the official website of RRB you applied from. On the home page, click on the link to download the RPF Constable Answer Key as displayed under CEN RPF 02/2024. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official websites of RRBs.