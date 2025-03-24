RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Live: RRBs to release key, question papers, responses today
RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release RPF Constable answer keys, question papers and candidates' recorded responses today, February 24, at 6 pm. Candidates can check these up to 12 am on March 29 on the official RRB websites. RRBs conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the Constable (Executive) post from March 2 to 18. RRBs will also allow candidates can to raise objections, if any, on the questions, options, and keys. The prescribed fee for raising an objection is ₹50 plus applicable bank service charges. The application window will also close at 12 am on March 29. If any objection is found valid, RRBs will refund the fee collected against it, after the deduction of bank charges....Read More
The detailed process with necessary guidelines for raising objections will be available in the link, RRBs said.
How to check RRB RPF Constable answer key 2025 when released?
- Visit the official RRB website.
- Open the RPF Constable recruitment exam answer key download link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and check the answer key.
RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Live: Number of vacancies
RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Live: RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 4208 Constable vacancies. The provisional answer key for the Computer-based Test will be released at 6 pm today, March 24.
RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Live: About the examination
RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Live: In the RPF Constable Computer-based Test, candidates attempted 120 questions in 90 minutes. Every question carries one mark and there is a 1/3rd negative mar for every wrong answer.
However, no mark will be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted.
RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Live: Answer key release date and time
RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Live: RRBs will release the RPF Constable answer key, question papers and responses today, March 24. The provisional keys will be available on the official wbesites 6 pm onwards.