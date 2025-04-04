IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 119 posts, registration begins on April 7 at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 119 posts in the organisation. IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 119 posts, details here

The registration process will begin on April 7 and will close on April 20, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D: 8 posts

2. Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C: 42 posts

3. Manager - Grade B: 69 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process i.e. Group Discussion and /or Personal Interview (PI).

Application Fee

The application fee for General, EWS and OBC category is ₹1050/- including GST and ₹250/- including GST for SC/ST category. Payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.