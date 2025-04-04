Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 119 posts, registration begins on April 7 at idbibank.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 04, 2025 05:29 PM IST

IDBI Bank will recruit for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. The registration process begins on April 7 for 119 posts. 

IDBI Bank has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 119 posts in the organisation.

IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 119 posts, details here
IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 119 posts, details here

The registration process will begin on April 7 and will close on April 20, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

People with autistic disorders are entitled to get gainful employment: Experts

Vacancy Details

1. Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D: 8 posts

2. Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C: 42 posts

3. Manager - Grade B: 69 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 1299 posts, registration begins on April 7 at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Selection Process

The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process i.e. Group Discussion and /or Personal Interview (PI).

Application Fee

The application fee for General, EWS and OBC category is 1050/- including GST and 250/- including GST for SC/ST category. Payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

Detailed Notification Here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 119 posts, registration begins on April 7 at idbibank.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On