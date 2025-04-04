TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 1299 posts, registration begins on April 7 at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has invited applications for Sub Inspectors in Police. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1299 posts in the organisation. TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Registration begins on April 7 for 1299 posts

The registration process will begin on April 7 and will end on May 3, 2025. The last date for correction of submitted online application is May 13, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): 933 posts

2. Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): 366 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognized by UGC / Government on or before the date of Notification.

The candidates must have completed the age of 20 years and must not have completed the age of 30 years as on July 1, 2025 (must have born on or after 02.07.1995 and on or before 01.07.2005).

Candidates who have passed 10th standard directly without studying 9th standard or passed 12th standard directly without studying 11th standard are not eligible.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Tamil Language Eligibility Test of 100 marks, Main Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva-Voce and Special marks.

Tamil Language Eligibility Test is qualifying in nature. It will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks and the duration of examination will be 100 minutes (1 Hour 40 minutes.). The candidate has to obtain minimum 40 marks (40%) in Tamil Language Eligibility Test, for him / her to be eligible for evaluation of their Main The Main written examination consists of Part-A - General Knowledge Part-B - Logical Analysis, Numerical Analysis, Psychology Test, Communication Skills and Information Handling Ability. Written Examination OMR Answer Sheet.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for open or departmental quota is ₹500/-. If a Departmental Candidate applies for both Open Quota and Departmental Quota he / she should pay a sum of Rs.1000/- as Examination fee. It shall be paid only through Online payment. The payment should be done through Net Banking or Credit Card or Debit Card or UPI.