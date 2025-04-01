TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025: Registration for CCSE I and IA begins at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has started the registration process cor TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 on April 1, 2025. Candidates who have to apply for Combined Civil Services Examination can check the direct link through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025: Registration for CCSE I and IA begins at tnpsc.gov.in

Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website www.tnpscexams.in. The candidate needs to register himself / herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the Commission’s website and then proceed to fill the online application for the examination. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightaway to fill the online application for the examination.

Important Dates

1. Opening date of application: April 1, 2025

2. Closing date of application: April 30, 2025

3. Correction window: May 5 to May 7, 2025

4. Prelims exam: June 15, 2025

Vacancy Details

a. Deputy Collector: 28 posts

b. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category - 1): 7 posts

c. Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes): 19 posts

d. Assistant Director of Rural Development: 7 posts

e. District Employment Officer: 3 posts

f. Assistant Commissioner of Labour: 6 posts

g. Assistant Conservator of Forests: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification for IA and I given here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise three successive stages: Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview. The preliminary Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only, and the marks obtained in it by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

The final selection will be made based on the total marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Examination Paper II, Paper III, Paper IV and Interview taken together, subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Examination Fee

The preliminary examination fee of Rs. 100/- should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed.

Candidates who have not claimed fee exemption must pay the main examination fee of Rs. 200/—if they are shortlisted for the Main Examination based on the preliminary examination results and on receipt of such intimation from Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Candidates can pay the examination fee by online mode through Net Banking / Credit card / Debit card on or before the last date of submission of the online application by choosing the option in the online application. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.