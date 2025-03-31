India Exim Bank Recruitment 2025: Apply for Management Trainee and other posts at eximbankindia.in

India Exim Bank has invited applications for Management Trainee and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of India Exim Bank at eximbankindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organisation. India Exim Bank Recruitment 2025: Apply for Management Trainee and other posts a

The registration process started on March 22 and will end on April 15, 2025. The tentative month of written exam is May 2025.

Examination will be conducted in the following cities: Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. The examination centres might change if sufficient number of candidates are not available. Personal Interviews will be conducted in Mumbai and New Delhi. Read below for eligibility, selection process and more.

Vacancy Details

1. Management Trainee: 22 posts

2. Deputy Manager (Grade / Scale Junior Management I): 5 posts

3. Chief Manager (Grade / Scale Middle Management III): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

XLRI Class of 2023-25 secures 100% placement, ₹75 LPA top domestic offer

Application Fee

The application fee and intimation charges which is non-refundable is ₹600/- for General and OBC candidates and ₹ 100/- (Intimation charges) for SC/ST/PwBD /EWS and Female candidates.

Selection Process

The Selection Process will comprise Written test and Personal Interview. The date and timing of the Written test will be advised to the eligible candidates at a later date by notification on our website, personal email and/or SMS. Candidates who are shortlisted based on the performance in the Written test will be called for Personal Interview.

TPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Junior Engineer Grade I & II application deadline extended, apply by April 7; link here

The written exam named as Professional Knowledge-Subjective will comprise of two parts- Part I and Part II. A total of 100 marks questions will be asked and the time duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.

Other Details

Management Trainees will be absorbed in Grade/Scale Junior Management (JM-I) as Deputy Manager, after successful completion of training period for one year in the Bank. A monthly stipend of ` 65,000/- will be paid during the period of training. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Exim Bank.