TPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Junior Engineer Grade I & II application deadline extended, apply by April 7; link here

Tripura Public Service Commission, TPSC, has extended the application window for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) Grade I and Grade II posts. Eligible candidates who are keen on taking part in the recruitment drive can submit their applications on the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. TPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Junior Engineer Grade I & II application deadline has been extended to April 7. The direct link to apply is given here.

According to an official notice issued by the Commission, the deadline to submit applications for Junior Engineer Grade I and Grade II posts is April 7, up to 5:30 PM.

The official notice reads, “It is for information of all concerned that the Commission is pleased to extend the online Application form up to 07-04-2025 (5.30 PM) for the ongoing recruitment process of Junior Engineer, Grade-1 & Grade-II, Civil Engineering under RD Department, Govt. of Tripura. All other terms and condition will remain unchanged. For further information please visit https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in.”

Notably, the last day to apply was earlier scheduled for March 21, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill a total of 198 Junior Engineer vacancies of which, 105 are Grade I posts and 93 are Grade II posts.

TPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for TPSC Junior Engineer recruitment

Visit the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. On the home page, go to Online Application and then on Junior Engineer- Grade I and Grade II Enter the required details to register yourself. Login with your registered credentials Fill up the application form and submit after careful review. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.