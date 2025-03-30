BSEB 10th result 2025 announced: Unhappy with your marks? Apply for scrutiny, compartment exam from April 4

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, announced Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 on Thursday, March 29, 2025, on its official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. The Bihar School Examination Board will open the registration window for scrutiny and compartment exams on April 4, 2025. (Photo credits: Santosh Kumar)

The results, this year, recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.11 per cent, which is slightly lower than last year's 82.91 per cent.

Besides, a total of 752685 male students and 805392 girls appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination this year. Of these 123065 boys and 155718 girls failed in the examination.

Now, the board has given a chance to students who are are unhappy with their marks to apply for scrutiny and compartment exams, giving them a second chance to improve their scores in subjects.

In an official notice released by the board, it said that if any student is not satisfied with his/her marks in any subject, the board is offering such students with an opportunity for scrutiny.

Students who want to apply for scrutiny must register for the same between April 4 to April 12, 2025. As per the board, detailed information concerning scrutiny will be shared later.

Meanwhile, the board will also open registrations for Matric Special Examination, 2025 and Matric Compartmental Examination, 2025, during the same time, that is from April 4 to April 12, 2025.

The notice further stated that the board is aiming to release results of these examinations by May 31, 2025, to ensure students do not repeat an entire academic year and can enroll in educational institutions for pursuing higher education in the same session.

It may be mentioned here that the Bihar board matric results 2025 were announced by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar at a press conference. BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore, was also present at the event.

Along with the announcement of results, other details where also shared such as pass percentage, toppers' names, and more.

The Bihar board Matric exams were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. However, the length of some papers was less than three hours.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website of the board.