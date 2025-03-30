Bihar board 10th toppers' prize money doubled, scholarship amount increased too

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has doubled the prize money given to the top 10 rank holders of the Class 10th or Matric final examination and also increased the amount of monthly scholarships awarded to them. Bihar bord 10th toppers' prize money doubled, scholarships increased too (Representative image)

Also read: “Want to dedicate my life to cancer patients,” says Bihar Matric topper whose mother herself is battling ailment

A total of 123 students are in the top 10 merit list of Bihar board Class 10th final exam this year, with results announced on Saturday, March 29.

Students who have got the first rank will receive ₹2 lakh each instead of ₹1 lakh, BSEB said.

It added that those in ranks 2 and 3 will be awarded ₹1.5 lakh each instead of ₹75,000 and ₹1 lakh each instead of ₹50,000 respectively.

Those in ranks 4 to 10 will get an award of ₹20,000 each instead of ₹10,000.

The board will also continue awarding laptops, certificates and medals to toppers.

Additionally, the board has revised the amount awarded under the Desh Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Merit Scholarship scheme. Instead of ₹1,200, the top 10 rank holders will now receive ₹2,000 per month.

Those who enrol in state/central government institutes will receive the scholarship for two years (Class 11 and 12). Those who enrol for technical or diploma courses will receive the scholarship till it ends.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 82.11 per cent. As many as 1558077 students took the exam and 1279294 passed while 278783 failed.

Also read: Bihar board 10th result 2025 analysis: Boys perform better than girls in the Matric exam

Boys have outperformed girls in the Bihar Board Class 10th examination. The pass percentage of male students is 83.65 per cent while it is 80.67 per cent for female students.

Three students – Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari and Ranjan Verma – have topped the matric examination with 97.80 per cent marks.

Also read: Bihar matric topper Ranjan Verma ‘pedals his way’ to success, his twin brother misses top place by 12 marks

Punit Kumar Singh, Sachin Kumar Ram and Priyanshu Raj are in the second place with 97.60 per cent marks.

Five students—Mohit Kumar, Suraj Kumar Pandey, Khushi Kumari, Priyanshu Ranjan, and Rohit Kumar—have secured the third rank with 97.40 perc ent marks.