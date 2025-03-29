“Want to dedicate my life to cancer patients,” says Bihar Matric topper whose mother herself is battling ailment

Barely a few days after Priya Jaiswal's stupendous performance in the Intermediate Examination, a 16-year-old village girl Anshu Kumari, who sparkled on academic firmament in the state by notching up first rank in the Bihar Board 10th Exam, on Saturday said she made her mind to dedicate her life to help cancer patients - the ailment her mother is afflicted with. Anshu Kumari secured the first rank in the Bihar board Class 10 exams 2025. She is a student of Bhartiya Inter college Gahiri in Nautan block of West Champaran. Anshu said she wants to dedicate her life in treating cancer, the ailment that her mother is afflicted with.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anshu Kumari, who studied in Bhartiya Inter college Gahiri in Nautan block of West Champaran, became nostalgic.

"The aim was never to secure the top rank but to do well in the examination. Going was quite difficult for my family. As my mother Sabita Devi is a cancer patient, we have to go through hardship of sorts including emotional deprivation and financial crunches among the other ordeals. It took no time to understand the education and hard work is the only way to fight against our cruel destiny," said Anshu Kumari, who has secured 489 marks (97.8%), sharing the first rank with two other examinees.

Kumari laid bare her wishes to become a doctor (oncologist) to save the lives of cancer patients, the ailment her mother is afflicted with.

"Yes, my mother is a stage II (2) cancer patient. Who else can understand the pain, pangs and trauma that a patient goes through than me? I want to dedicate my life to the services of cancer patients. What else can be better than becoming an oncologist (doctor who treats cancer patient) to serve humanity," said Kumari, while attributing her success to her parents and teachers.

Sharing the secret behind her success, she said, “Earlier, I used to study for 10 hours in a day but the routine was strenuous and less productive. Later, working on my teachers’ advice, I changed my strategy and studied only for 8 hours a day.”

When contacted, her school teacher Rupesh Kumar Singh said the school teachers were quite optimistic about her performance. "This diminutive 16-year-old isn't going to sit smug. She has a huge talent which aided with woes (mother's ailments) going to put her far on the path of success," said her English teacher.

Performance of Anshu Kumari is as quaint as her village itself which was once mired by steeped illiteracy and stark poverty area of West Champaran. Sharing similar backdrop, a 17-year-old Priya Jaiswal wondered the masses by notching up the first rank in Bihar Board Intermediate Examination in science stream in the state recently.