“It’s very, very special,” says Science topper Priya Jaiswal, who eyes NEET next

Full of all vim and vigour, 17-year-old Priya Jaiswal, who notched up the first rank in Bihar Board Intermediate Examination for science in state, on Tuesday laid bare her wishes to repeat the feat in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test to be held in 2026. However, Priya attributed her success to her educators and parents and gave credit to online education platforms.

Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone, Priya, who has had the reputation of securing eighth rank in Bihar matriculation in 2023, said she approached the examination with a clear intention to grab a rank in the state. “For my future dream to crystilise into reality, I will be required to compete with students all across the country,” she put it straight.

Priya expressed her satisfaction with her performance. “Due to some human error, I had to contend with an eight rank in matriculation. But this time, I was extra careful and hopeful to be among the top graders. But the first rank is certainly very very special,” said Jaiswal, who is busy the preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test after the conclusion of Intermediate Examination due to be held this year in May.

“Yes, I am set to appear in the NEET this year. But, I have some plans back in my mind for next year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test,” said Priya laying bare her wishes to become an IAS officer as her ultimate goal after pursuing a medical course.

The academic feat of Priya Jaiswal, a village girl from Haranatand, a Tharu-dominated area in Bagaha 2 block of West Champaran district, once known for being caught in the vortex of abject poverty and steep illiteracy rate, has left the masses flabbergasted.

“With so many online education platforms making a foray, the difference of education for students between metropolitan cities and rural areas has certainly narrowed down... Now I have become a believer; if the consistent study blends with the right direction, one can carve a niche for oneself,” said Priya, who secured 484 marks out of 500.

Sharing credit for her success with her family members, she said her parents have always saved her from running the errands.

“Apart from providing all study material and facilities, they (parents) have been extra-careful from saving me from doing any household chores,” said Priya, a student of SS High School Harnatand.

Sharing her trade secret of study, she said, “After going through the textbooks, a question-based study is sine quo non for every student. This much I can say with a reasonable degree of confidence for the success of any student.”

Priya’s parents are on cloud nine today.

“Her success means a lot. Every sincere student is his or her best judge. On our part, we cooperated and enlightened her dream,” said Satosh Jaiswal, Priya’s father, a father who also runs a grocery shop in his native village.

