Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam 2025: RBSE cancels Business Administration paper, new exam date soon

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 25, 2025 05:42 PM IST

RBSE has cancelled the Class 12 Business Administration paper held on March 22. The new date will be announced soon. 

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has cancelled the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam 2025 Business Administration paper. The new exam date will be announced by RBSE soon.

RBSE cancels Class 12 Business Administration paper, new exam date soon (PTI file photo)
RBSE cancels Class 12 Business Administration paper, new exam date soon (PTI file photo)

The board cancelled the examination after it was revealed that the question paper set last year was submitted due to the paper setter's negligence.

Board Secretary, Kailash Chandra Sharma informed that the Class 12 Business Administration paper for Commerce stream that was held on March 22, 2025 remains cancelled. He further said that strict action will be taken against the paper setter who is negligent in preparing the question paper.

RBSE will conduct the Class 12 Business Administration paper again and the new date will be announced soon.

The Class 12 Board examination started on March 6 and will conclude on April 7, 2025. The examination scheduled for Class 12 was changed due to exam dates clash with JEE Mains Session 2 exam.

The examination of Sanskrit Literature and language will be held on April 9 instead of March 22, 2025, and the sociology examination will be held on April 3 instead of March 27, 2025.

Rigveda, Shukla Yajurveda, Krishna Yajurveda, Samveda, Atharvaveda, Nyaya Philosophy, Vedanta Philosophy, Mimansa Philosophy, Jain Philosophy, Nimbarka Philosophy, Vallabh Philosophy, General Philosophy, Ramanand Philosophy, Grammar Shastra, Sahitya Shastra, Puranhitahas Dharmashastra, Jyotish Shastra, Samudrik Shastra, Vastu Vigyan and Purohita Shastra will be conducted on April 4 instead of April 1, 2025. Computer Science and Informatics Practices will be held on March 27 instead of April 7, 2025.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
