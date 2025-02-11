Menu Explore
Rajasthan 12th board exam: RBSE changes schedule to avoid clash with JEE mains 2025 Session 2 dates, check revised dates

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 11, 2025 04:59 PM IST

Rajasthan 12th board exam: The Class 12 exam schedule has been changed to avoid clash with JEE mains 2025 Session 2. Candidates can check revised dates here.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, has announced a partial change in the schedule of the Class 12 board exams to avoid clashing with the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2.

Rajasthan 12th board exam: Check the revised schedule of RBSE 12th board exams 2025.
Rajasthan 12th board exam: Check the revised schedule of RBSE 12th board exams 2025.

As informed by Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma, the revised exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website of the board.

The revised schedule is as follows:

1. The examination of Sanskrit Literature and Sanskrit Language will be held on April 9 instead of March 22, 2025.

2. Sociology examination will be held on April 3 instead of March 27, 2025.

3. Examination for subjects including Rigveda, Shukla Yajurveda, Krishna Yajurveda, Samveda, Atharvaveda, Nyaya Philosophy, Vedanta Philosophy, Mimansa Philosophy, Jain Philosophy, Nimbarka Philosophy, Vallabh Philosophy, General Philosophy, Ramanand Philosophy, Grammar Shastra, Sahitya Shastra, Puranhitahas Dharmashastra, Jyotish Shastra, Samudrik Shastra, Vastu Vigyan and Purohita Shastra will be conducted on April 4 instead of April 1, 2025.

4. Examination of subjects including History, Business Studies, Agricultural Chemistry and Chemistry will be held on March 22 instead of April 3, 2025.

5. Examination of Computer Science and Informatics Practices will be held on March 27 instead of April 7, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that that JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between April 1 and April 8, 2025.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RBSE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
