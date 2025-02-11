Rajasthan 12th board exam: RBSE changes schedule to avoid clash with JEE mains 2025 Session 2 dates, check revised dates

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, has announced a partial change in the schedule of the Class 12 board exams to avoid clashing with the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2. Rajasthan 12th board exam: Check the revised schedule of RBSE 12th board exams 2025.

As informed by Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma, the revised exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website of the board.

Also read: Jharkhand board exams begin amid tight security

The revised schedule is as follows:

1. The examination of Sanskrit Literature and Sanskrit Language will be held on April 9 instead of March 22, 2025.

2. Sociology examination will be held on April 3 instead of March 27, 2025.

3. Examination for subjects including Rigveda, Shukla Yajurveda, Krishna Yajurveda, Samveda, Atharvaveda, Nyaya Philosophy, Vedanta Philosophy, Mimansa Philosophy, Jain Philosophy, Nimbarka Philosophy, Vallabh Philosophy, General Philosophy, Ramanand Philosophy, Grammar Shastra, Sahitya Shastra, Puranhitahas Dharmashastra, Jyotish Shastra, Samudrik Shastra, Vastu Vigyan and Purohita Shastra will be conducted on April 4 instead of April 1, 2025.

Also read: Nagaland Board Exams 2025: Class 12 examinations begin for over 17K students, CM Rio extends best wishes

4. Examination of subjects including History, Business Studies, Agricultural Chemistry and Chemistry will be held on March 22 instead of April 3, 2025.

5. Examination of Computer Science and Informatics Practices will be held on March 27 instead of April 7, 2025.

Also read: West Bengal Madhyamik 2025: Class 10 exams begin, 9.84 lakh students have registered to appear

It may be mentioned here that that JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between April 1 and April 8, 2025.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RBSE.