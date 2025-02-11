Jharkhand board exams begin amid tight security

The Class 10 board examinations (matriculation) began amid tight security across Jharkhand on Tuesday, an official said. The class 10 examinations are scheduled in the first sitting (9.45 am to 1 pm), while the class 12 in the second sitting (2 pm to 5.15 pm). (Representative Image)(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

The examination for Class 12 (Intermediate) will also begin later in the day in the second sitting, he said.

Over 7.84 lakh students are enrolled to take both the board examinations, which will be conducted in two sittings.

"The board examinations for class 10 started peacefully across the state. The class 12 examination will start in the second sitting," Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary Jayant Mishra said.

He said massive arrangements have been made for the examinations across the centers.

"CCTV cameras have been installed in all examination halls. Invigilators have been prohibited from carrying their phones during the examinations," he said.

More than 4.33 lakh students are expected to appear for the class 10 examinations across 1,297 examination centers, while over 3.50 lakh students are likely to write intermediate examinations across 789 centers.

The examination for classes 10 and 12 will conclude on March 3.

