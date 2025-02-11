Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jharkhand board exams begin amid tight security

PTI | , Ranchi
Feb 11, 2025 01:04 PM IST

Over 7.84 lakh students are enrolled to take both the board examinations, which will be conducted in two sittings.

The Class 10 board examinations (matriculation) began amid tight security across Jharkhand on Tuesday, an official said.

The class 10 examinations are scheduled in the first sitting (9.45 am to 1 pm), while the class 12 in the second sitting (2 pm to 5.15 pm). (Representative Image)(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)
The class 10 examinations are scheduled in the first sitting (9.45 am to 1 pm), while the class 12 in the second sitting (2 pm to 5.15 pm). (Representative Image)(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

The examination for Class 12 (Intermediate) will also begin later in the day in the second sitting, he said.

Over 7.84 lakh students are enrolled to take both the board examinations, which will be conducted in two sittings.

The class 10 examinations are scheduled in the first sitting (9.45 am to 1 pm), while the class 12 in the second sitting (2 pm to 5.15 pm).

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2025: Strategies and key focus areas for success with special emphasis on physics and chemistry

"The board examinations for class 10 started peacefully across the state. The class 12 examination will start in the second sitting," Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary Jayant Mishra said.

He said massive arrangements have been made for the examinations across the centers.

Also Read: Kerala Cabinet gives nod to draft bill for establishment of private universities in state

"CCTV cameras have been installed in all examination halls. Invigilators have been prohibited from carrying their phones during the examinations," he said.

More than 4.33 lakh students are expected to appear for the class 10 examinations across 1,297 examination centers, while over 3.50 lakh students are likely to write intermediate examinations across 789 centers.

The examination for classes 10 and 12 will conclude on March 3.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2025: 'Will questions be asked from board's sample paper?', here are your important FAQs answered

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On