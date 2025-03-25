JNVST Result 2025 for Class 6, 9 out at navodaya.gov.in, direct link to check here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has declared JNVST Result 2025 for Class 6, 9. Students who have appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection test can check the results on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST Result 2025 for Class 6, 9 out at navodaya.gov.in, direct link to check he

The result for Class 6 summer bound and Class 9 selection test has been released. To check the results, candidates will need the roll number and date of birth.

JNVST Result 2025 for Class 6, 9: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on Class 6 selection test result or Class 9 selection test result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 6 summer bound examination was held on January 18, 2025. The exam was held in states that include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley & Tawang Districts), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla Districts), Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba) Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal (except Darjeeling), Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Pudducherry.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 out, important websites and credentials needed to check scores

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.