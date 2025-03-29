Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar matric topper Ranjan Verma ‘pedals his way’ to success, his twin brother misses top place by 12 marks

ByPrashant Ranjan, Arrah
Mar 30, 2025 10:01 AM IST

Ranjan and his brother Ranjeet are twins, and both performed brilliantly in the examination. While Ranjan secured 489 marks, Ranjeet bagged 477.

Where there is a will, there is a way. Poverty cannot be an obstacle, if someone is determined on the goal.

Ranjan Verma became one of the three toppers in the Bihar matric exams 2025, securing 489 marks. His twin brother Ranjeet also performed brilliantly, scoring 477 marks.
Ranjan Verma became one of the three toppers in the Bihar matric exams 2025, securing 489 marks. His twin brother Ranjeet also performed brilliantly, scoring 477 marks.

This was proved by Ranjan Verma, one of the three toppers of Bihar matriculation examination 2025, the results of which were announced on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Ranjan and his brother Ranjeet are twins, and both performed brilliantly in the examination. Ranjan became the topper of Bihar by securing 489 marks with along with two others. While Ranjeet got 477 marks and is the seventh topper from Bhojpur district.

Also read: “Want to dedicate my life to cancer patients,” says Bihar Matric topper whose mother herself is battling ailment

Both Ranjan and Ranjeet are students of Agiaon Bazar high school.

Ranjan said although he studies daily 8 to 10 hours, he usually extends his hours until his concepts are clear.

Ranjan added that he covers 12 km distance daily on a cycle. In the morning, he attends his coaching class at Agiaon Bazar, pedalling from his village in Pitro, covering a distance of three km.

After coaching class, Ranjan returns home and again heads to his school.

Also read: BSEB Matric results 2025 toppers: Three students share top spot with 97.8%, CM Nitish Kumar congratulates achievers

Shiv Shankar Singh, a farmer and father of the twins died a couple of years ago after suffering a brain hemorrhage. However, the unfortunate incident did not deter the two brothers from their goal and they remained focused on their studies.

Ranjan said that he wants to become an IAS to serve the society. He said although he has faced hardship, his mother and uncle have been extending their constant support.

Also read: “It’s very, very special,” says Science topper Priya Jaiswal, who eyes NEET next

Sheela Devi, Ranjan and Ranjeet's mother said that both her sons are meritorious. However, she said Ranjeet might have got 12 marks lesser than Ranjan for his handwriting.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Piro Nagar Patishad Kiran Upadhyay, State General Secretary of JD-U Manoj Upadhyay and several others visited the twins to congratulate them on their achievement.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / Bihar matric topper Ranjan Verma ‘pedals his way’ to success, his twin brother misses top place by 12 marks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On