Bihar matric topper Ranjan Verma ‘pedals his way’ to success, his twin brother misses top place by 12 marks

Where there is a will, there is a way. Poverty cannot be an obstacle, if someone is determined on the goal. Ranjan Verma became one of the three toppers in the Bihar matric exams 2025, securing 489 marks. His twin brother Ranjeet also performed brilliantly, scoring 477 marks.

This was proved by Ranjan Verma, one of the three toppers of Bihar matriculation examination 2025, the results of which were announced on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Ranjan and his brother Ranjeet are twins, and both performed brilliantly in the examination. Ranjan became the topper of Bihar by securing 489 marks with along with two others. While Ranjeet got 477 marks and is the seventh topper from Bhojpur district.

Also read: “Want to dedicate my life to cancer patients,” says Bihar Matric topper whose mother herself is battling ailment

Both Ranjan and Ranjeet are students of Agiaon Bazar high school.

Ranjan said although he studies daily 8 to 10 hours, he usually extends his hours until his concepts are clear.

Ranjan added that he covers 12 km distance daily on a cycle. In the morning, he attends his coaching class at Agiaon Bazar, pedalling from his village in Pitro, covering a distance of three km.

After coaching class, Ranjan returns home and again heads to his school.

Also read: BSEB Matric results 2025 toppers: Three students share top spot with 97.8%, CM Nitish Kumar congratulates achievers

Shiv Shankar Singh, a farmer and father of the twins died a couple of years ago after suffering a brain hemorrhage. However, the unfortunate incident did not deter the two brothers from their goal and they remained focused on their studies.

Ranjan said that he wants to become an IAS to serve the society. He said although he has faced hardship, his mother and uncle have been extending their constant support.

Also read: “It’s very, very special,” says Science topper Priya Jaiswal, who eyes NEET next

Sheela Devi, Ranjan and Ranjeet's mother said that both her sons are meritorious. However, she said Ranjeet might have got 12 marks lesser than Ranjan for his handwriting.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Piro Nagar Patishad Kiran Upadhyay, State General Secretary of JD-U Manoj Upadhyay and several others visited the twins to congratulate them on their achievement.