Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Applications underway for Assistant Professor posts, check details

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyala, Kamachha, Varanasi is inviting applications for four Assistant Professor (women candidates only) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can go through the vacancy details available on the official website at vkm.ac.in. Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Apply for Assistant Professor (women candidates only) posts on or before May 1, 2025. (Image source: vkm.ac.in/screenshot)

Post details:

1. Assistant Professor - History

Number of posts: 1

Category: OBC

Pay scale: ₹57700-182400

2. Assistant Professor - Economics

Number of posts: 1

Category: Unreserved

Pay scale: ₹57700-182400

3. Assistant Professor - Philosophy

Number of posts: 1

Category: Unreserved

Pay scale: ₹57700-182400

4. Assistant Professor - Psychology

Number of posts: 1

Category: Unreserved

Pay scale: ₹57700-182400

AGE LIMIT:

There is no age bar (Upper age limit will be relaxable for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates as per Govt. of India rules)

It may also be mentioned here that two posts Assistant Professor - Philosophy and Assistant Professor - Psychology are on leave vacancy (maternity leave), as informed on official notification.

Eligibility:

Candidates interested in applying for the posts mentioned above must ensure the following requirements:

Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject or an equivalent degree from an accredited Indian/Foreign University.

2. Candidates must have also cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) for lecturers/Assistant Professors conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC.

3. However, candidates who are, or have been awarded Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or the subsequent Regulations if notified by the UGC, shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professor or equivalent positions in Colleges/Institutions.

More details on eligibility and other related information are on the official notification.

How to apply:

Candidates must ensure that the duly filled form complete in all respect, alongwith certificates, marksheets etc. and a MICR Coded demand draft of Rs. 1000/- for Gen/OBC and Rs.250/- for SC/ST candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor drawn in favour of Manager, Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya payable at Varanasi must reach the Office of Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Kamachha, Varanasi 221010 (UP) on or before May 1, 2025.