APSC prelims 2025 notification released at apsc.nic.in, apply from March 28

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 24, 2025 08:17 AM IST

APSC Prelims 2025: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC CCE Prelims 2025 from March 28 onwards at apsc.nic.in.

APSC Prelims 2025: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC CCE Prelims 2025 from March 28 onwards at apsc.nic.in.

APSC prelims 2025 notification out at apsc.nic.in
Also read: Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Agriculture graduates can apply for 195 vacancies, check details here

The application deadline is April 29, 5 pm. The last date to pay the exam fee is May 1, 5 pm.

The application fee is 297.20 (including taxes and the processing fee) for general category candidates, including ex-servicemen.

THe application fee is 197.20 for SC, ST, BPL candidates of all categories, PwBD (including ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories) and women candidates.

Only Indian citizens aged between 21-38 years on January 1, 2024 can apply for APSC CCE 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserve category candidates.

In addition, the candidates need a bachelor's degree and should be able to speak Assamese or any other official language or associate official/tribunal languages of the state. The candidate should also be registered in a district employment office and an original inhabitant of Assam.

Also read: APSC CCE Results 2023 released at apsc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

should be able to speak Assamese or other official language or associate

official languages of the State or any of the tribal languages of the State.

The APSC CCE 2025 will have two stages – the preliminary examination (objective type), followed by the main examination (written test and interview/personality test).

There will be two papers in the prelims round- general studies paper 1 and general studies paper 2. Both papers will carry 200 marks each.

There will be four alternatives to each question in the pelims exam and ¼ the negative mark will be applied for wrong answers. Marking more than one option will also be treated as wrong answer.

The prelims exam will be held in the following centres-

Amingaon, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Guwahati, Haflong, Hailakandi, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Pathsala, Silchar, Shivsagar, Sonari, Sribhumi, Tamulpur, Tezpur, Tinsukia and Odalguri.

The main exam will be held in the Guwhati centre only. However, the centres and the date of examination may be changed owing to unforeseen exigencies, APSC said.

It added that the exact dates for the APSC CCE prelims and mains examinations will be notified in due course.

For more details, candidates can check the official notification here.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
