APSC CCE Results 2023 released at apsc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in an official notification informed the release of the results of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2023 for recruitment to Services / Posts of the Government of Assam on its official website. As per the official notice, the interview for the Combined Competitive Examination, 2023 was conducted by the Commission in the presence of experts deputed by the Government of Assam from November 13, 2024, to November 29, 2024.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the selection process and would like to check the results can visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at apsc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the interview for the Combined Competitive Examination, 2023 was conducted by the Commission in the presence of experts deputed by the Government of Assam from November 13, 2024, to November 29, 2024. The final result was finalised and approved by the Commission on December 5, 2024.

Direct Link to check APSC CCE 2023 Results

The following are the number of candidates recommended against each post by the commission.

Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade)

Total Posts: 45 (RFW:12) [PWD: 5 (Locomotor), Ex-Servicemen: 5]

Break-Up : OC: 2l (RFW:6), OBC/MOBC: l8 [(RFW:5) & Moran: l, Motak:l], ST(P): 4, (RFw:1), Sr(H):2

Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade)

Total Posts: 35 (RFW:8) [Ex-Servicemen: 5]

Break-Up : OC: l8 (RFW:5), OBC/MOBC:9 [(RFW:2) & Moran:1, Motak:l], SC:2, ST(P):4 (RFw:l), Sr(H): 2

Also Read: 95% of higher education leaders back micro-credentials to prepare students for the workforce | Report

Superintendent of Taxes:

Total Post: 1 (Reserved for SC)

Superintendent of Excise:

Total Post: I (Reserved for SC)

Assam Finance Service:

Total Posts: 13 (RFW: 1)

Break-Up : OBC/MOBC: 6 (RFW:l), SC: 3, ST(P): 3, ST(H): I

Block Development Officer:

Total Posts:6

Break-Up : OC: 2, OBC/MOBC: l, SC: 2, ST(H): I

Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies:

Total Posts: 4 [PWD (Locomotor: l)]

Break-Up : OC: 3. OBC/MOBCI: I

Inspector of Taxes:

Total Posts | 4

Break-Up : OC: l, OBC/MOBC:3

Inspector of Labour:

Total Posts: 4

Break-Up: OC: 2, OBC/MOBC: l, ST(H): I

Assistant Employment Officer:

Total Post: I (Reserved for OBC/MOBC)

Sub-Registrar:

Total Posts : 3

Break-Up : OC: l, OBC/MOBC: 1, ST(P): I

Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service):

Total Posts: 107 (RFW: 3l) [PwBD (Deaf: l, LV:1), Ex-Servicemen: l]

Break-Up: OC: 57 (R-FW;17), OBC/MOBC: 28 (RFW:8), SC: 7 (RFW: 2), ST(P): l0 (RIW:3), ST(H): 5 (RFw:l)

Inspecting Auditor (Elementary Education):

Total Posts: 11 [RFW: l, PWBD (Loco:1)]

Break-Up : OC:2, OBC/MOBC: 4 (RFW: l), SC: 2, ST(P):2, ST(H): I

Also Read: PGCIL Recruitment through GATE 2024: Direct link to apply for Trainee Engineer (Electronics) posts at powergrid.in

For more information, visit the official website.