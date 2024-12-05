PGCIL Recruitment through GATE 2024: Direct link to apply for Trainee Engineer (Electronics) posts at powergrid.in

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) in an official notification has invited applications from interested candidates to join its subsidiary – PowerTel as Trainee Engineer (Electronics). The Selection Process consists of normalised marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2024, Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion & Personal Interview.(Arun Sharma/HT file)

Candidates who would like to apply for the posts can visit the official website of PGCIL at powergrid.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have appeared in the Electronics and Communication paper of GATE 2024 and qualified in the same. The qualifying marks as declared by the GATE 2024 Organizing Body shall be considered, mentioned the official notice.

Vacancy details:

A total of 22 vacancies are available which is distributed as follows:

UR- 11

EWS - 02

OBC (NCL) - 05

SC - 03

ST - 01

PwBD (Horizontal Reservation) - 01

Qualifications:

Full-Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electronics discipline or equivalent from a recognised University/ Institute with a minimum of 60% marks or Equivalent CGPA

Discipline - Electronics/ Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Electrical Communication / Telecommunication Engg

Age Limit:

Upper age Limit - 28 years as on 19.12.2024

Application fee:

Candidates need to pay an application fee (Non-refundable Rs. 500/-, wherever applicable). SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/DESM candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Selection Process:

The Selection Process consists of normalised marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2024, Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion & Personal Interview.

Eligible candidates should have qualified and secured a valid score in the corresponding paper of GATE 2024. Candidates shall be short-listed for Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion & Personal Interview based on their normalized Marks out of 100 in the corresponding paper of GATE-2024 only and as per the criteria decided by the Management.

Candidates shall have the option of appearing in the GD/ interview in Hindi or English.

Service Agreement Bond:

The selected candidates will be required to execute a service agreement bond of Rs.5,00,000/- for General/ OBC (NCL)/ EWS candidates and Rs.2,50,000/- for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates for serving the Corporation for a minimum period of three years after completion of training successfully

