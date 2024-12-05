PGCIL Recruitment through UGC NET December 2024: Apply for Officer Trainee posts at powergrid.in

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL has invited applications for Officer Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PGCIL at powergrid.in. The recruitment of Professionals in Environment Management, Social Management, HR & PR disciplines as Officer Trainee will be done through UGC NET December 2024. PGCIL Recruitment through UGC NET December 2024: Apply for Officer Trainee posts

The registration process started on December 4 and will end on December 24, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts of Officer Trainee in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Officer Trainee (Environment Management): 14 posts

Officer Trainee (Social Management): 15 posts

Officer Trainee (HR): 35 posts

Officer Trainee (PR): 7 posts

Officer Trainee (HR): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

The upper age limit to apply for the posts is 28 years as on 24.12.2024.

Valid Score in the UGC NET December 2024

Officer Trainee (HR): Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management paper (Paper Code 55)

Officer Trainee (Environment Management): Environment Science (Paper Code 89)

Officer Trainee (Social Management): Social Work (Paper Code 10)

Officer Trainee (PR): Mass Communication & Journalism (Paper Code 63)

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of marks obtained in the corresponding paper of UGC-NET – December 2024, Document Verification, Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion, Personal Interview & Pre-Employment Medical Examination. Qualifying Marks in UGC-NET December 2024 shall be as per the standards set by UGC-NET Conducting authority.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹500/—for all candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/DESM candidates are exempted from the fee. The payment should be made online. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of PGCIL.