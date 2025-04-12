Brahmaputra Board Recruitment 2025: Apply for 19 Upper Division Clerk, 12 Assistant & other posts, check eligibility

The Brahmaputra Board, Guwahati, a statutory board under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, is accepting applications for the recruitment in various posts. Brahmaputra Board Recruitment 2025: Application are underway for various posts, check eligibility & more. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

In the notification dated March 19, 2025, the board informed about the recruitment details and eligibility, among other details.

1. Deputy Chief Engineer (Non-Ministerial) - 3 posts

Location: Agartala, Guwahati, Siliguri

Scale of pay: Level-13 (Rs. 1,23,100- 2,15,900)

Eligibility: Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administrations or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous bodies or Universities or recognized Research Institutions: (a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or (ii) with five years regular service in the post Superintending Engineer in level-12 (Rs.78,800 – 2,09,200/-) in pay matrix rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in parent cadre or department; and (b) Desirable- five years experience in Water Resources Project.

2. Superintending Engineer (Non-Ministerial): 6 posts

Location: Aizwal, Dimapur, Gangtok, Imphal, Shillong, Silchar

Scale of pay: Level-12 (Rs. 78,800- 2, 09,200)

Eligibility: Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administrations or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous bodies or Universities or recognized Research Institutions: (a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or (ii) with five years regular service in the post Executive Engineer in level-11 (Rs.67,700 – 2,08,700/-) in pay matrix in their parent cadre or department; and (b) Desirable- five years experience in Water Resources Project.

3. Executive Engineer (Civil) (Non-Ministerial)

Location: Agartala, Aizwal, Dimapur, Gangtok, Guwahati, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, New Delhi, North Guwahati, Majuli, Roing, Shillong, Silchar, Siliguri

Scale of pay: Level-11 (Rs. 67,700-2, 08,700).

Eligibility: Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administrations or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous bodies or Universities or recognized Research Institutions: (a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or (ii) with five years regular service in the post n the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in level-10 (Rs.56,100– 1,77,500/-) in pay matrix in parent cadre or department; and (b) Desirable- five years experience in Water Resources Project.

4. Executive Engineer (Mechanical) (Non-Ministerial) - 1 post

Location: Guwahati

Scale of pay: Level-11 (Rs. 67,700-2, 08,700)

Eligibility: Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous Bodies or Universities or recognized research institutions: (a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or (ii) with five years regular service in the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical) in level-10 (Rs.56,100 – 1,77,500/-) in pay matrix in parent cadre or department; and (b) Desirable- five years experience in Water Resources Project.

5. Under Secretary (E) (Ministerial cadre) - 1post

Location: Guwahati

Scale of pay: Level-11 (Rs. 67,700-2, 08,700)

Eligibility: Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous Bodies or Universities or recognized research institutions: (a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or (ii) with seven years’ regular service in the post of Section Officer in level-7 (Rs.44,900 – 1,42,400/-) in pay matrix or equivalent in parent cadre or department.

6. Senior Accounts Officer (Non-Ministerial) - 1 post

Location: Guwahati

Scale of pay: Level-11 (Rs. 67,700-2, 08,700)

Eligibility: Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous Bodies or Universities or recognized research institutions: (a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or (ii) holding the post of Accounts Officer in level 10 (Rs.56,100 – 1,77,500/-) in pay matrix with five years’ regular service in parent cadre or department; and (b) having three years’ experience in dealing with financial matters, Central Government financial rules and regulations preferably having experience in compilation of annual accounts, internal audit and knowledge in Central Public Works Department system of accounts.

7. Accounts Officer (Non-Ministerial) - 1 post

Location: Guwahati

Scale of pay: Level-10 (Rs. 56,100-1, 77,500)

Eligibility: Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organizations or Autonomous Bodies or Universities or recognized research institutions: (a) (i) holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on regular basis; or (ii) holding the post of Section Officer (Accounts) in level-7 (Rs.44,900 – 1,42,400/-) in pay matrix with three years’ regular service in parent cadre or department; and (b) having three years’ experience in dealing with financial matters, Central Government financial rules and regulations preferably having experience in compilation of annual accounts, internal audit and knowledge in Central Public Works Department system of accounts.

8. Section Officer (Secretariat) (Ministerial) -3 posts

Location: Guwahati

Scale of pay: Level- 7 (Rs. 44,900 – 1, 42,400)

Eligibility: From amongst officers under the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Board or Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or Public Sector Undertakings : (a) (i) holding analogous posts on regular basis in parent cadre or department; or (ii) with five years’ regular service in the grade of Assistant or Superintendent in Level-6(Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-) in Pay Matrix; and (b) 3 years’ experience of working in the various establishment jobs and knowledge of Central Government rules and regulations.

9: Private Secretary (Ministerial) - 4 posts

Location: Guwahati

Scale of pay: Level- 7 (Rs. 44,900 – 1, 42,400)

Eligibility: From amongst officers under the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or Public Sector Undertakings: (i) holding analogous post on regular basis in parent cadre or department; or (ii) with five years regular service in the grade of Stenographer Grade - I in Level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400/-) in Pay Matrix.

10: Divisional Accountant (Non-Ministerial) (Finance and Accounts Cadre) - 3 posts

Location: Aizawl, Imphal, Siliguri.

Scale of pay: Level- 7 (Rs. 44,900 – 1, 42,400)

Eligibility: Officers under the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territory Administrations or State Electricity Board or Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or Public Sector Undertakings:(i) holding analogous posts on regular basis in parent cadre or department; or (ii) with eleven years regular service in the grade of Junior Accountant in Level-5 (Rs.29,200 – 92,300) in Pay Matrix.

11. Assistant (Ministerial) - 12 posts

Location: Agartala, Aizwal, Dimapur, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, New Delhi, North Guwahati, Shillong, Sikkim, Silchar, Siliguri

Scale of pay: Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)

Eligibility: Officers under the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territory Administrations or State Electricity Board or Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or Public Sector Undertakings: (a) (i) holding analogous posts on regular basis in parent cadre or department; or (ii) with ten years regular service in the grade of Upper Division Clerk In Level-4 (Rs.25,500 – 81,100) in Pay Matrix; and possessing 3 years’ experience of working in the various establishment jobs and knowledge of Central Government rules and regulations.

12. Upper Division Clerk (Ministerial) - 19 posts

Location: Agartala, Aizwal, Dimapur, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nalbari, New Delhi, North Guwahati, Roing, Shillong, Silchar, Siliguri

Scale of pay: Level-4 (Rs.25,500 – 81,100)

Eligibility: Officers working under the Central Government or State Government or Union territory Administrations or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organisations or autonomous bodies or Universities or recognised research institutions:- (i) holding analogous post on regular basis in parent cadre or department; or (ii) with eight years’ regular service in the post of Lower Division Clerk in level-2 (Rs.19,900 - 63,200/-) in pay matrix.

As per the notification, the selected officers will be appointed on deputation basis initially for a period of 3 (three) years, which can be extended further in the interest of Board’s works and depending on the performance of the officer.

Interested and eligible officer/officials may send their applications through proper channel with 4(four) copies of bio-data

The completed application are to be forwarded through proper channel to the Secretary, Brahmaputra Board, Basistha, Guwahati-781 029 within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News as of April 12, 2025.

Read the official notice here