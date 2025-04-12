Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the TJEE 2025 Admit Card on April 12, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of TBJEE at jeeonline.tripura.gov.in. TJEE 2025 Admit Card released at jeeonline.tripura.gov.in, download link here

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination for admission in Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Fishery, Agriculture and Paramedical courses under the Board will be held on April 23, 2025. The reporting time at the examination centre will be 9 pm as per the official notification.

The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will be held at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

The programme of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)- 2025 for four different subjects is as follows:

On April 23, 2025 at 11.00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M, at 1:30 - 2:15 P.M and at 3:00 - 3:45 P.M, Physics & Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics exams will be held respectively.

How to download TJEE 2025 admit card

Visit the official website at https://tbjee.nic.in/.

Click on link; Download admit card for TJEE-2025.

Login using details

Download Admit card

Take out a print copy for the exam centre

The Tripura JEE answer key will release on April 30 and the last date to raise objection was till May 7, 2025. The result will be announced by end of May, 2025.

The TJEE-2025 online application began on February 10, 2025, and ended on February 18, 2025. Later, it was extended to February 24 via a fresh notification issued by the board. Additionally, the board started a second phase for the TJEE-2025 online application from March 6, 2025, to March 9, 2025, for students who did not apply in the first phase or even after the extension of the date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TBJEE.