COMEDK 2025: Make corrections in application forms at comedk.org, window closes on April 14, direct link here

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has opened the online application correction window. Candidates who have applied for COMEDK UGET 2025, and wish to make corrections in their online application forms can do so on the official website at comedk.org. COMEDK 2025: Window to make corrections in application forms is open at comedk.org.

Notably, the window to make corrections will close on April 14, 2025.

As per the official schedule, the COMEDK UGET admit card will be available from April 30 to May 10, 2025.

The Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) will be conducted on May 10, 2025 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across the country. The objective is aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics.

Furthermore, the UGET exam question paper will consist of 180 questions. Of these, 60 questions are asked from each subject- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The medium of the examination will be English. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 1 mark. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

COMEDK UGET 2025: How to make corrections

Candidates can make corrections in their online application forms by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at comedk.org.

2. On the home page, go to the log in section.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Make the desired corrections on your application forms.

5. Check carefully and submit the form.

For more related information, candidates are advised to vist the official website.