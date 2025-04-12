AP Inter Results 2025 analysis: Girls continue to outperform boys in inter exam, pass percentages improves further

If there is one highlight of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2025, it is the continued dominance of girls overs boys - from the standpoint of overall pass percentage. Also the gap between the boys and girls pass percentage has widened further. As compared to previous years dominance of female students in general as well as vocational streams has grown. AP Inter Results 2025 live updates AP Inter Results 2025 analysis: Girls continue to shine in intermediate exams. Check detailed analysis here. (Representative image/Naeem Ansari/ANI File)

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh released the AP Inter Result 2025 on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The results were declared at around 11 AM on the official website at resultbie.ap.gov.in.

If the results are to be analysed closely, then it will be evident that there has been significant improvement in the overall pass percentages in both the 1st year and 2nd year results.

For instance, lets first check the AP Inter 2nd year results 2025.

This year, the overall pass percentage for Andhra Pradesh 2nd year results in the general stream has been recorded at 83 %.

The pass percentages of 2nd year general stream in the last three years are as follows:

2024: 78%

2023: 72 %

2022: 61%

Also read: AP Inter Result 2025: 70 % students pass Andhra Pradesh 1st year general stream, 83 % in 2nd year, check details

In terms of vocational stream, the pass percentage of Andhra Pradesh 2nd year results 2025 is 77 %.

2024: 71%

2023: 62%

2022: 55%

Gender wise, 86% girls passed AP 2nd year results in the general stream this year, surpassing boys who scored at 80%.

In 2024, girls had secured 81% and boys scored 75% in the general stream.

Also read: BIEAP Inter Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct links here

Whereas in the vocational stream, the pass percentage girls in 2025 is 84%, and that of boys is 67%. Last year, girls scored 80% and boys got 59%.

Now, lets look at AP Inter 1st year results 2025.

In 2025, the overall pass percentage of Andhra Pradesh 1st year results in the general stream is 70 %.

The pass percentages of 1st year general stream in the last three years are as follows:

2024: 67%

2023: 61 %

2022: 54 %

In terms of gender, 75% girls passed in AP 1st year results in the general stream this year, as compared to 66 % boys who passed the exam.

In 2024, girls had secured 71% and boys scored 64% in the general stream.

Also read: AP Inter result 2025 declared; see how to check 1st, 2nd year marks

In the vocational stream, the pass percentage in Andhra Pradesh 1st year results 2025 is 62 %.

2024: 60%

2023: 49%

2022: 45%

Again, 71% girls and 50% boys passed AP in 1st year in vocational stream in 2025. Last year, the pass percentage of girls was 70 %, while boys scored 47%.

District-wise performance:

This year, the top 3 districts to have performed well in AP 1st year general stream are as follows:

Krishna - 85% Guntur - 82% NTR - 81%

Similarly, the top 3 districts that performed well in AP 2nd year general stream are:

Krishna - 93 % Guntur - 91 % NTR - 89 %

Meanwhile, students can also access their results by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

The results can be checked on the HT Portal too.

The BIEAP Andhra Pradesh 1st year examination was conducted from March 1 to March 19, and the 2nd year examination began on March 3 and ended on March 20, 2025.