Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
BIEAP Inter Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct links here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 12, 2025 11:09 AM IST

BIEAP Inter Result 2025 declared. Check Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results through direct link given here. 

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared BIEAP Inter Result 2025 on April 12, 2025. Candidates can check the Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year results on the official website of BIEAP Result at resultbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE Updates

BIEAP Inter Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results out, direct link (HT file)
Apart from the official website, the AP Inter Result 2025 can also be checked on HT Portal.

Candidates who cannot check their results on desktop or laptop can check it on mobile. The result will be available on WhatsApp as well. To check the results on WhatsApp, candidates will have to send a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009.

Direct link to check 1st year results

Direct link to check 2nd year results

BIEAP Inter Result 2025: How to check results

Candidates who have appeared for the first and second year examinations can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP Inter Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 11 examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 19 and Andhra Pradesh Class 12 examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 20, 2025.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
